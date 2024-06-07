Dundela announce signing of former Glentoran and Portadown goalkeeper while Newry City confirm key players set to stay
Hogg made 31 appearances across all competitions for the Ports last term, including in the BetMcLean Cup final against Linfield, as Niall Currie’s men sealed immediate promotion back to the Premiership while winning the Mid-Ulster Cup.
The 36-year-old was one of five players confirmed to be departing Shamrock Park this summer, alongside the likes of Dale Montgomery, who has since signed for hometown side Armagh City, with ex-Glens shot stopper Aaron McCarey arriving for the upcoming top-flight campaign.
Dundela also signed midfielder Jack Smith from Ballymacash Rangers, but the Premier Intermediate League side have made one signing of their own with Bangor striker Adam Neale arriving on-loan for the 2024/25 campaign.
Neale’s capture significantly bolsters Ballymacash’s attacking options with the 30-year-old scoring 12 Championship goals as the Seasiders finished third in the second-tier last season.
Lee Forsythe will be hoping Neale can recreate the PIL magic he produced in 2022/23 which helped Bangor lift the title – the attacker netted 20 league goals in 23 appearances.
Elsewhere, Newry City have received a major boost with Darren King, Ciaran O’Connor, Ryan McGivern, Stephen Moan, Georgie Poynton and Jordan Mooney all signing new deals to remain at the club.
The Showgrounds outfit were relegated from the Premiership last season and have since lost Player of the Year Barney McKeown, who signed for Glenavon on Thursday.
