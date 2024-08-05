Dundela confirm loan signing of Glenavon and Northern Ireland youth international striker

Championship outfit Dundela have confirmed the loan arrival of Glenavon and Northern Ireland youth international striker Aaron Prendergast.

The 20-year-old scored six goals in 30 Premiership appearances for the Lurgan Blues last season and has played 58 league games in total since arriving from Cliftonville in 2020.

Prendergast was also handed his maiden Northern Ireland U19 call-up by Gerard Lyttle in March 2023, playing a part in UEFA U19 European Championship qualifiers against France and Romania.

With Michael O’Connor and Davy McDaid arriving at Mourneview Park this summer, Prendergast’s development will continue with Stephen Gourley’s Duns, joining the likes of Michael McLellan, Jack Smith, Aaron Hogg, Jonny Frazer and Jaydyn Withers as new signings.

Aaron Prendergast has joined Dundela on loan. PIC: Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press

"Dundela FC are delighted to inform our fans that exciting forward Aaron Prendergast will join the club on loan from Glenavon,” the club posted on Facebook. “Aaron is an exciting direct forward player who featured for Glenavon last season and also capped for the Northern Ireland U19 side. We thank Glenavon and Manager Stephen McDonnell for making this loan move happen.”