Gillen joined Dundela from Danske Bank Premiership outfit Carrick Rangers in January after earning a move to the top-flight following a spell with Newington, where he scored the winning goal in the 2021 Steel & Sons Cup final against Linfield Swifts.

"It is with deep regret and sadness that Dundela Football Club informs our supporters of the death Aodhán Gillen,” the club posted on their Facebook page.

“Aodhán sadly passed away at the Royal Victoria Hospital Belfast on Thursday 6 April.

Aodhan Gillen passed away on Thursday at the age of 22

“Aodhán came to Dundela in January, and straight away his caring nature, and his friendly attitude made him a popular player with his teammates and members of the club.

“Aodhán as many will know was a quiet man, but when Aodhan got a ball at his feet he became a different person. In the short time Aodhán was at Dundela he very quickly showed how talented a player he was, talent that was very evident as to why he got a move to the Premiership with Carrick Rangers.

“Aodhán was a throw back to the golden days of out and out wingers, confident on the ball, pace, and belief in his own ability, saw him dominate full backs in his early games, but what made Aodhán stand out most, was his determination to continually improve, and his unselfish nature. This is what made Aodhán so popular and liked by so many.

“We as a club cannot fathom the unimaginable pain Aodhán’s family and friends are experiencing at present, and we offer them our sincere condolences at this devastating time.

“We also offer our sincere condolences to all at Carrick Rangers and Newington FC, both clubs in which Aodhán has many close friends and was equally held in the high esteem he was at Dundela FC.

“Our players and staff have been devastated on hearing this news. Having sadly experienced the loss of a player in the past, we as a club will provide all the necessary support mechanisms for players and staff going forward.

“Rest in peace Aodhán.”

Carrick Rangers also posted a tribute to “popular figure” Gillen.

"Carrick Rangers is deeply saddened to have learned of the passing of Aodhán Gillen,” they said on their website.

“Aodhán joined the ‘Gers last summer from Newington and his exciting potential and hard-working attitude saw him impress in pre-season, which earned the winger his first start on the opening day of the season against Newry City.

“His positive personality and love for football made him a popular figure both around the club as well as in the changing room amongst players and staff alike.

“He grabbed his first goal for the club in a cup victory against Banbridge Town in September before moving to Dundela in January until the end of the season to continue his development.

“The thoughts, prayers and sympathies of everyone at Carrick Rangers are with all of Aodhán’s family and friends at this very sad and difficult time.