Preparations for the visit of current joint Premiership leaders Cliftonville to Wilgar Park have taken place against the backdrop of a frantic opening to the January transfer window which has signalled a string of Dundela departures.

Harbinson – who only took over at the Championship club last November – is keen to showcase the team spirit strengthened by such ‘trying’ circumstances.

"It has been a trying time and a situation which can lead to some uncertainty...but when I see how the squad has responded, I’m just so proud of the players,” said Harbinson. “The support from the backroom staff and officials has been great, plus when you talk to the players you get that sense of togetherness overall.

"This is a massive transition period for the club but I’m looking forward to how our players go out against Cliftonville and put that same professionalism into the performance as during this recent period of upheaval.

"You throw an Irish Cup tie against a Premiership club with Cliftonville’s quality into the mix but we cannot focus on it as anything other than the next test as part of our bigger picture.

"In terms of the timing of the tie, as a club we go into it as another game and concentrate on working together.

"Wilgar Park can be a tough place to come and will not suit Cliftonville in terms of how they want to play.

"I’ve got players like Tony Kane, Jay Magee, Jaimie McGovern and Willie Faulkner at the club bringing so much top-flight experience to the table.

"I’m the manager but it’s never about ego for me and it would be silly not to draw on that depth of experience.

"I cannot speak highly enough of the people at the club and the level of confidence I get from conversations with the players is encouraging in terms of moving forward.”