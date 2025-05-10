Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

St. Patrick's Academy Dungannon have offered their “congratulations and best wishes” to Year 12 pupils Chris Atherton and Joel Kerr with the pair set to join Premier League giants this summer.

Both teenagers have came through the ranks at Irish League clubs – Atherton at Glenavon and Kerr with Glentoran – and their undoubted talent has now been recognised by some of England’s biggest teams.

Atherton is widely considered as one of the most exciting Premiership youngsters of recent times, racking up 24 top-flight appearances for the Lurgan Blues throughout this season despite only turning 16 in October.

He created history in September 2022 by becoming the youngest-ever player to feature in a competitive match in the United Kingdom, introduced off the bench in Glenavon’s BetMcLean Cup win over Dollingstown aged 13 years and 329 days.

Chris Atherton in action for Glenavon against Linfield this season. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Atherton will now make a move into the academy of Premier League powerhouse Chelsea having travelled frequently to England to train at his new club.

County Tyrone teenager Kerr, who like Atherton is a Northern Ireland youth international, hasn’t made a senior Glentoran appearance but is a highly-rated academy product and has signed a long-term contract at West Ham United.

"As they approach their final few weeks in our school, we offer our congratulations and best wishes to two of our Year 12 students who will be embarking on exciting careers in the English Premiership following the completion of their GCSE examinations,” St Patrick’s posted on Facebook. “Both Joel and Christo have demonstrated exceptional skill, maturity, determination and talent in soccer from a very young age.

"Their hard work and dedication have already earned them places on Northern Ireland’s international teams, an outstanding achievement in itself. Joel has signed for West Ham United while Christo will join Chelsea at the end of June.

“We are immensely proud of their success and are excited to follow their journeys as they take this next major step in their sporting careers.

"We wish them every success for the future and know that they will continue to make us proud both on and off the field.”

After Atherton scored his first Premiership goal against Loughgall earlier this season, Glenavon manager Paddy McLaughlin hailed him as “one of the brightest prospects” across recent years in the Irish League.

Speaking to Glenavon’s website in December, Atherton said on training with Chelsea: “I have been across for coaching every two or three months.

“Sometimes it has been for a few days, other times for a week and once for over two weeks. The club has been very good to me.

"It has one of the best academies in the world. I would love the opportunity to be part of it.

“I know that Chelsea has a lot of confidence in me.