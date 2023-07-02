Dungannon Swifts and Northern Ireland teenage star seals move to Leicester City

Donnelly has progressed through the youth ranks at the County Tyrone club and made his Premiership debut in their final league match of last season as Dean Shiels’ men defeated Newry City 2-1 before also starting in the crucial 2-0 play-off victory against Annagh United.

The 16-year-old captained Northern Ireland’s U17 side during their recent UEFA Under-17 European Championship qualifying campaign where they took on the likes of England, Scotland and Denmark, scoring twice.

He was involved with the U21 training squad that were under the watchful eye of senior team boss Michael O’Neill in Belfast earlier this summer and O’Neill alluded to Donnelly’s move at the time, but it has now been confirmed.

Ryan Donnelly in action for Dungannon Swifts

It’s the latest success for the Swifts, who have played a crucial role in recent years in helping the likes of Conor Bradley (Liverpool), Darren Robinson (Derby County), Sam Anderson (Luton Town), Terry Devlin (Portsmouth) and now Donnelly seal moves across the water.

Former Premier League champions Leicester were relegated from the top-flight last season and replaced Brendan Rodgers as manager, first with Dean Smith and now ex-Manchester City assistant Enzo Maresca.

Leicester’s U18 side finished 9th of 12 in the South section of the U18 Premier League last season and Donnelly will join Reece Evans in the Foxes side – the attacker made his Northern Ireland U19 debut under Gerard Lyttle against Moldova last September.

Elsewhere, former Portadown goalkeeper Jacob Carney is being linked with a move to Stockport County after leaving Sunderland this summer.