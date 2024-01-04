Dungannon Swifts confirm return of former Premiership Golden Boot winner in first move of January window

Dungannon Swifts have confirmed the return of striker Andrew Mitchell from Coleraine for an undisclosed fee in their first move of the January transfer window.

The 29-year-old produced the best goalscoring form of his career to date during a first spell at Stangmore Park between 2014 and 2017, joining the County Tyrone club from boyhood side Glenavon.

He netted 48 goals in 96 appearances and finished the 2016/17 campaign as the Premiership’s Golden Boot winner, scoring 25 times – a seasonal tally which hasn’t been bettered since.

That earned him a move back to the Lurgan Blues before Mitchell enjoyed further spells at Glentoran and Coleraine, where he has endured a torrid time with injuries which limited him to 30 appearances across two years for the Bannsiders, scoring five times.

Andrew Mitchell during his first spell at Dungannon Swifts. PIC: John McVitty/Presseye

Three of those have came during the current Premiership campaign and Coleraine boss Oran Keanrey, who has added Jamie McGonigle to his striking ranks this week, wished Mitchell well for the future.

“It’s probably been a frustrating time for Andy,” he told the club’s website. “He has suffered a few setbacks which have been out of his control but he’s always had a fantastic attitude.

“The biggest credit I can give him is that he’s back out there now and will be looking a run of games. Everyone at Coleraine wishes Andy all the best for the future.”