Dungannon's Thomas Maguire celebrates his goal during today's game at Stangmore Park, Dungannon. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Team news:

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Henderson, Curry, Hegarty, Dillon, Scott, Glenny, McGinty, Maguire, Alves, Mitchell, Bigirimana.

Subs: Ritchie, Knowles, Gallagher, Harpur, Taggert, Hegarty, Galvin.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CLIFTONVILLE: Odumosu, Pepper, Stewart, Addis, Curran, Lowe, Doherty, Burns, Gormley, Casey, Ronan Hale.

Subs: Donnelly, Kenny, Mallon, Gordon, Ashford, Kearney, Corrigan.

Referee: Chris Morrison.

FIRST HALF

2: Early signs of promise for Dungannon as Thomas Maguire breaks down the right and sends in a cross, but goalkeeper David Odumosu gets fingertips on it and averts danger.

8: Huge chance for Dungannon as Maguire connects with Leo Alves’ cross and is only denied by a superb Odumosu save from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

9: GOAL: DUNGANNON SWIFTS 1 (THOMAS MAGUIRE) – 0 Cliftonville. Maguire doesn’t make the same mistake twice in a row against his former club! Alves delivers the corner and Maguire glances his header beyond Odumosu to give Dungannon the lead.

15: It’s all Dungannon and they almost double their advantage as Alves unleashes a shot from distance which goes just wide of the post.

16: First big opportunity for Cliftonville as Ronan Hale weaves in from the left-hand side and his shot is deflected wide by Dean Curry.

20: Visitors are growing into the game and Joe Gormley almost gets a decisive touch on Sean Stewart’s cross, but it dribbles narrowly past Alex Henderson’s post. Henderson making his Premiership debut after an injury to Declan Dunne in the warm up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

31: Jonny Addis plays a ball over the Dungannon defence which Ronan Hale latches on to. Ball finds its way to Gormley and his shot is well smothered by Henderson.

34: Another Dungannon corner almost causes chaos as Kealan Dillon’s delivery lands at Adam Glenny’s feet but he can’t control it in the box.

36: Goalmouth scramble as Gormley rounds Henderson and Chris Curran sends the ball into the box. Gael Bigirimana puts it out for a corner. First yellow card of the afternoon soon follows for Ronan Doherty for bringing down Maguire.

38: Cahal McGinty almost heads home from the resulting free-kick but once again Odumosu produces a fine save.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

39: End to end stuff at Stangmore Park. Doherty slides in Stewart down the left, the Reds wing-back feeds Ronan Hale and his shot goes wide of the post from a good position.

43: Ronan Hale plays in Joe Gormley, but the flag is raised for offside as Cliftonville’s record goalscorer bounds free.

45: Conor Pepper is booked for kicking the ball away after a challenge on Alves.

HALF TIME: Dungannon Swifts 1 – 0 Cliftonville.

SECOND HALF

52: Big chance opens up for Gormley to bring Cliftonville level, but he curls an effort wide of Henderson’s post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

55: Jim Magilton rings the changes with Shea Gordon, Shea Kearney and Stephen Mallon replacing Ronan Doherty, Conor Pepper and Patrick Burns.

58: GOAL: Dungannon Swifts 1 – 1 CLIFTONVILLE (CHRIS CURRAN) – Cliftonville are gifted a way back into the game by Dungannon, who had defended so well up to this point. Goalkeeper Henderson drops the ball to play out from the back, but he’s robbed by Curran and the Reds skipper slides into an empty net.

62: Substitute Mallon shows a burst of pace down the right and his stabbed shot drifts wide.

64: Trio of bookings within seconds as Chris Hegarty is cautioned on the pitch before both managers – Rodney McAree and Jim Magilton – are also shown yellow cards by Chris Morrison. McAree’s appeared to be for protests about the initial booking and Magilton’s for his request to get the game going again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

72: James Knowles and Ben Gallagher come on for Dungannon in place of goalscorer Thomas Maguire and Andrew Mitchell.

75: Odhran Casey is booked for a challenge on Alves – his 10th of the season which means he will miss matches against Portadown and Loughgall. Glenny heads over the bar from the resulting free-kick.

81: Sam Ashford comes on for Cliftonville in place of Joe Gormley.

83: GOAL: DUNGANNON SWIFTS 2 (BEN GALLAGHER) – 1 Cliftonville – Dungannon back in front! James Knowles slides the ball into Ben Gallagher’s path and he makes no mistake from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

89: Final sub for Cliftonville as Ryan Corrigan replaces Chris Curran.

91: GOAL: DUNGANNON SWIFTS 3 (JAMES KNOWLES) – 1 Cliftonville – James Knowles secures the points for Swifts as he converts after a goalmouth scramble.