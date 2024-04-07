Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

Kealan Dillon bagged a brace to bolster the Swifts after Tomas Galvin’s early goal as Dungannon hit half-time in a commanding 3-0 position.

However, Carrick hit back after the break with two goals inside a 10-minute spell from Kyle Cherry and Danny Gibson leading up around the hour mark.

Ultimately, the Swifts survived any closing concerns to bank the three points that mathematically secured top-flight football next season in Dungannon.

​”I thought it was a huge roller-coaster,” said McAree on the official club social media platforms. "You enjoy the first half, you play some good football and we create some good opportunities and score three to go in 3-0 up at half-time.

"The elements and conditions were difficult – they were in our favour in the first half.

"You try to come out the second half and restrict Carrick and keep a clean sheet as long as we possibly can to make it easy for ourselves.

"But whenever we conceded a couple in 15, 16 minutes it became a little bit nervy...thankfully, we got over the line.”

McAree added: “I think you’re just looking to get over the line, there’s been so many occasions this season where we’ve been leading at half-time and threw it away.

"But you also wanted to be mathematically safe in the league as well...even though I feel as if we’ve been safe for a while.

"It’s nice to look at the league table and know you are mathematically and another season of Premiership football in front of you.”

McAree reserved special praise for his two scorers.

"Tomas has been brilliant...he was brilliant today,” he said. "He’s been out a few weeks with a hamstring injury but he came in and I thought his link-up play was very good.

"I thought he contributed obviously with a great finish, he run in behind on numerous occasions.

"He’s only a young lad but he’s learning all the time and improving all the time too.

"Kealan...I think that’s six or seven he’s scored this season – his second finish is a fantastic finish off his weaker side.