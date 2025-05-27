Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley admits he’s thrilled to finally seal the signing of Dungannon Swifts’ star striker John McGovern after tracking him for “over a year”.

McGovern enjoyed a sensational maiden campaign at Stangmore Park having joined from Newry City last summer, scoring 20 goals across all competitions, including in the Irish Cup final as Dungannon sealed competition success for the first time.

That form generated interest from a host of clubs, but League of Ireland powerhouse Rovers have now completed a deal for an undisclosed fee with McGovern available to play from July 1.

“Over a year now,” said Bradley when asked how long McGovern had been on his radar. “We were up quite a lot to watch John.

"We tried quite a bit over the last year to get him, but it wasn’t possible.

"John was at University and Dungannon weren’t ready to sell at that moment in time.

"So, it was a case of continuing to monitor John and thankfully we’ve got him in now.

"We could have moved in on other players in the previous window, but we wanted to wait on John as he was someone we’d monitored for quite some time.

"He fits the group, has a good age profile and we really like what he’s about. So we waited and now we got it done

"John will give us real depth in that area of the pitch and gives us another dimension. As I said, his age profile means he’s one for now, but also the future.”

Dungannon chief Rodney McAree previously stated his belief that McGovern had all the attributes required to thrive in full-time football and Bradley feels the 22-year-old has “a bit of everything”.

“There’s a lot more (than just scoring to McGovern’s game),” added Bradley. “I don’t think out and out poachers can play in this team, as silly as that sounds, I don’t think they can.

"There’s so much more we ask of our forwards to do and be involved in.

"So John isn’t just an out and out goal scorer. If you watch him, he’s got a bit of everything, he’s someone we really like and he’s a really good person and we can’t wait to get working with him.”

Dungannon have wished Irish Cup hero McGovern well for the future, posting: “Goodbye and thank you, to you our trusted friend, John.

“We have agreed a deal for John McGovern to leave Stangmore Park, for an undisclosed fee, to join League of Ireland side, @ShamrockRovers.

“John leaves Stangmore Park with every blessing from everyone involved at DSFC.

"What a breath of fresh air he has been for us and we wish him every success in his move to full time football.