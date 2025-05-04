Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dungannon Swifts’ Irish Cup final hero Declan Dunne admits he entered the penalty shootout against Cliftonville with extreme confidence that both himself and his teammates would deliver the goods.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dunne, who joined Dungannon from the Reds in 2022, produced a magnificent weekend display at Windsor Park, saving two spot-kicks to help set up the club’s maiden Irish Cup triumph.

His heroics were paired with a perfect set of penalties from the County Tyrone outfit as Gael Bigirimana, Leo Alves, Adam Glenny and Brandon Bermingham all successfully struck home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When we have the boys we have going up to take penalties, we practiced them in training on Thursday, you know they are going to score,” said Dunne. “We've confidence oozing throughout the team in every position and even the boys who came on you can see how well they did as well.

Rodney McAree celebrates with Dungannon Swifts hero Declan Dunne after their Irish Cup final triumph. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

"I took every moment as it was in the penalties and when you save it you have to enjoy it.

"I fancied myself to save two at least. I went the right way for Rory Hale's too but didn't get there.

"It's part of my job. I work tirelessly in training with Cookey (Alan Cooke, goalkeeping coach), who looks at the other team and what they are going to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's credit to him because he's the one training me every week."

Dunne also had to embrace a role as pantomime villain in front of the Reds supporters as he looked to manage the clock and edge Dungannon closer to glory.

The 25-year-old insists he wasn’t fazed by the hostile atmosphere, but felt it was taken too far when he was struck by multiple objects thrown from the stands throughout the match.

"The whole game down there I was getting everything thrown at me left, right and centre, coins were hitting me,” he added. “It's part and parcel of the game and personally I enjoy that side of it.