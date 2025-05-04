Dungannon Swifts' Irish Cup hero Declan Dunne had full confidence in both himself and teammates to deliver in shootout
Dunne, who joined Dungannon from the Reds in 2022, produced a magnificent weekend display at Windsor Park, saving two spot-kicks to help set up the club’s maiden Irish Cup triumph.
His heroics were paired with a perfect set of penalties from the County Tyrone outfit as Gael Bigirimana, Leo Alves, Adam Glenny and Brandon Bermingham all successfully struck home.
"When we have the boys we have going up to take penalties, we practiced them in training on Thursday, you know they are going to score,” said Dunne. “We've confidence oozing throughout the team in every position and even the boys who came on you can see how well they did as well.
"I took every moment as it was in the penalties and when you save it you have to enjoy it.
"I fancied myself to save two at least. I went the right way for Rory Hale's too but didn't get there.
"It's part of my job. I work tirelessly in training with Cookey (Alan Cooke, goalkeeping coach), who looks at the other team and what they are going to do.
"It's credit to him because he's the one training me every week."
Dunne also had to embrace a role as pantomime villain in front of the Reds supporters as he looked to manage the clock and edge Dungannon closer to glory.
The 25-year-old insists he wasn’t fazed by the hostile atmosphere, but felt it was taken too far when he was struck by multiple objects thrown from the stands throughout the match.
"The whole game down there I was getting everything thrown at me left, right and centre, coins were hitting me,” he added. “It's part and parcel of the game and personally I enjoy that side of it.
"I love being able to give the fans a bit of stick back and you have to take it. I think it goes a bit too far when you start throwing things but you have to get on with it."
