Dungannon Swifts make third summer signing while new Ballymena United goalkeeper wants to 'put a marker down'

Irish Cup champions Dungannon Swifts have confirmed the arrival of midfielder Tiernan Kelly from Loughgall, marking their third summer signing after Mal Smith and Peter Maguire.

Kelly came through the youth ranks at Lakeview Park and helped the Villagers seal their Premiership return for the first time in 16 years by winning the Championship title under Dean Smith in 2023.

The 23-year-old was one of Loughgall’s star performers in Northern Ireland’s top-flight over the past two seasons, racking up 56 appearances, and will now remain in the Premiership after joining the Swifts.

Loughgall confirmed earlier this month that Kelly alongside Nathan Gartside and Ryan Waide were placed on the transfer list with the trio seeking top-tier opportunities.

As part of the deal which sees Kelly moving to Stangmore Park, Dungannon youngster Ollie Crowe will spend next season on loan at Loughgall gaining important senior experience.

The 18-year-old played 29 times in the U20 Premiership Development League last term and was captain of a Swifts side that finished eighth alongside reaching the Mid Ulster Youth Cup final before losing out to Glenavon.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of from Dungannon Swifts on a season long loan deal,” Loughgall posted on social media. “The 18 year old left sided player follows in the footsteps of his father Michael Crowe who also played for Loughgall FC during his career Welcome to the #lakeviewblues Ollie.”

Elsewhere, Ballymena United have confirmed the arrival of goalkeeper Declan Breen from Cliftonville on a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old came through the youth ranks at Solitude and also enjoyed two seasons on loan at Ballyclare Comrades in the Championship before returning to the Reds ahead of last term.

"I'm delighted to have joined Ballymena and I just can't wait to get going now,” he said. “I've spoke to the manager a few times and he's been keen to have me on board.

"He has big plans for the club and I want to be a part of it. I want to come in and put a marker down and push whoever is already there.

"I know I'm probably not going to walk into the team, but I want to push Sean (O'Neill) as much as possible.