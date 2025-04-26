Dungannon Swifts secure joint-highest Premiership finish in their history as John McGovern strikes in Crusaders win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John McGovern’s 19th goal of the season helped Dungannon Swifts secure their joint-highest Premiership finish with a 1-0 win over Crusaders sealing fourth spot at Stangmore Park.

The Swifts ended both the 2004/05 and 2005/06 campaigns in fourth while this is their highest finish since the top-flight transformed into a 12-team division, trumping the fifth recorded in 2009/10.

It’s been a magical season for Rodney McAree’s men, who prepared for next weekend’s Irish Cup final in perfect fashion as substitute McGovern struck in the 73rd minute.

Here’s the story of the match:

Dungannon Swifts striker John McGovern celebrates scoring. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)

TEAM NEWS

Dungannon Swifts: Henderson, Glenny, King, Wallace, Boyd, McGinty, Dillon, Maguire, Bigrirmana, Bermingham, Galvin.

Subs: Dunne, Scott, Knowles, McGovern, Alves, Hutchinson, Mitchell.

Crusaders: Tuffey, Callacher, Weir, Lowry, O'Rourke, Anderson, King, Boyd, Franklin, Barr, Nixon.

Subs: Brown, Forsythe, O'Connor, Clarke, McCart, Downey.

Referee: Shane Andrews

FIRST HALF

11: Smart pass in behind the Crusaders defence from Kealan Dillon sets up Leon Boyd for a shot, but he blazes over the bar under pressure.

19: Jonny Tuffey is forced to tip a wicked Brandon Bermingham free-kick over his crossbar for a corner, which comes to nothing for Dungannon.

26: Jarlath O’Rourke is booked for dragging down Thomas Maguire on the edge of Crusaders’ box, gifting the hosts a dangerous free-kick which Dillon sends into the wall.

32: Dungannon defender Danny Wallace goes into Shane Andrews’ book after tussling with Harry Franklin.

35: Jay Boyd, who scored a hat-trick last weekend, unleashes an effort from distance which Alex Henderson easily claims.

37: Stewart Nixon’s pass in behind briefly causes trouble as Franklin looks to latch on, but Cahal McGinty gets back to clear.

38: Lloyd Anderson hacks down Maguire right in front of the Dungannon bench, who are furious with the challenge. Anderson is shown yellow.

42: Bermingham cuts in from the left and unleashes a shot which sails wide.

45: One minute of added time.

HALF TIME: Dungannon Swifts 0 – 0 Crusaders.

Change for Dungannon at the break as Danny Wallace, who was booked in the first half, is replaced by John McGovern.

SECOND HALF

48: Dungannon have started the second half brightly and Bermingham fires over after being teed up by Maguire.

49: Huge chance for Dungannon with three players all bounding forward but when a pass to Maguire in space looked the better option, Galvin sends a shot straight at Tuffey.

50: Alex King booked for a challenge on Gael Bigirimana.

53: Defensive error from Crusaders allows McGovern to capitalise but O’Rourke does superbly well to get back and stop the Dungannon striker.

59: King is replaced by Jordan Forsythe.

61: Double switch for Dungannon as Bermingham and Galvin are replaced by Leo Alves and James Knowles.

65: Dangerous Dungannon break as Dillon plays in McGovern who sends a cross in towards Maguire, but he can’t direct his header goalwards and seems to have injured himself.

67: Chipped through ball from Forsythe finds Boyd in space but he can only shoot straight at Henderson.

68: Changes for both sides with Bigirimana replaced by Grant Hutchinson for the hosts while Anderson and Boyd are off for Crusaders, replaced by Josh O’Connor and Oilibhear McCart.

73: GOAL: DUNGANNON SWIFTS (JOHN MCGOVERN) – Sweeping Dungannon counter ends with McGovern scoring his 19th goal of the season across all competitions, tapping home from close range after a pinpoint Dillon cross. 1-0.

75: Change for Dungannon as Maguire is replaced by Andrew Mitchell.

77: Leo Alves’ free-kick is palmed away by Tuffey.

83: Brandon Downey comes on for Stewart Nixon.

88: A combination of Henderson and Dylan King deny McCart and O’Connor in a goalmouth scramble as Crusaders push for an equaliser.

90: Four minutes of added time.