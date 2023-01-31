22-year-old Jenkins spent the first half of the 2022/23 Danske Bank Premiership campaign with Portadown, scoring three goals in 20 league appearances before returning to his parent club earlier this month.

In the announcement of his return to Glentoran, Ports manager Niall Currie said at the time: “We’re really sorry to see Jordan go, he has worked his socks off for the club since the day I arrived. As much as we’d love Jordan to stay he has a loyalty to his parent club in Glentoran and we wish him all the best.”

Jenkins, who earned three youth international caps with Northern Ireland U19s and scored in a friendly victory over Slovakia, started his career with Glenavon.

Jordan Jenkins celebrates scoring for Portadown against Newry City

He joined Carrick Rangers on loan in January 2021 before moving as a free agent to Glentoran later that year.

The attacker has played five times in the top-flight for Glentoran, scoring once.

The Oval outfit have won their first three matches under new boss Rodney McAree, including Monday night’s 2-0 home victory over Crusaders thanks to a brace from Shay McCartan.

McAree has an abundance of attacking talent in his squad with the likes of McCartan, Jay Donnelly, Niall McGinn and Aaron Wightman all playing consistently during his tenure so far.