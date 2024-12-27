Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dungannon Swifts coach Ryan Harpur admits they’ve been trying to manage their squad during a busy festive period and was delighted to see the latest combination return them to second in the Premiership table after beating Loughgall 2-1 on Boxing Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After losing out to league leaders Linfield and reigning champions Larne in consecutive games by the slimmest of margins – both matches ended 1-0 – the high-flying Swifts returned to winning ways with Dean Curry powering home a first half header before John McGovern scored his first league goal since October to double Dungannon’s advantage.

A late Jay Boyd strike ensured it would be a nervy finish for the healthy home support at Stangmore Park but Rodney McAree’s side managed to hold on and secure an 11th league triumph of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No team has collected more points on home turf this season than Dungannon (22) while only Linfield and Coleraine (19) can boast a better goal return as the County Tyrone outfit chase a first top-six finish since 2010.

Dungannon Swifts striker John McGovern scored in their Boxing Day triumph over Loughgall. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Having hosted Larne on Monday and a trip to Cliftonville coming up on December 30, it means McAree’s men face three matches in seven days and they’ve had to plan accordingly.

"Boxing Day can be a battle so we're absolutely delighted to get the three points and that's what it's all about,” Harpur told the club’s media channel. “You'd have taken it by hook or by crook and it doesn't really matter about the performance.

"We're just delighted to get the three points and move on to Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are three games in six or seven days so the squad has to be utilised and we made a plan before the game against Larne on Monday that we'd try and manage the players as best as we can and try to get as many points as possible."

McGovern’s summer arrival from Newry City has proven to be a shrewd piece of business from McAree, who has nailed his recruitment in recent windows with the likes of Gael Bigirimana, Leo Alves, Kealan Dillon and Danny Wallace all making an impact over the last 18 months.

The former Northern Ireland youth international struck for the sixth time in the Premiership this season – he started his Swifts career in fine style by netting five times in his opening nine appearances – and Harpur praised a fine finish.

"John McGovern scored a great goal in the second half and is probably disappointed he didn't score just before that, but he took his goal really well,” he added. “It was a great pass from Adam (Glenny) which picked him out lovely and John finished it off really well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought it was a great finish because his first touch is perfect and he hits it across the goalkeeper.