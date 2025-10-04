Dungannon Swifts star scores first club goal as winning Irish League run continues against Larne

Dungannon Swifts midfielder Tiernan Kelly scored his first club goal as Rodney McAree’s men continued winning ways with a 2-0 home triumph over Larne.

A quickfire first half double from Kelly and Kealan Dillon sealed a third straight league triumph for the Swifts and ended Larne’s unbeaten run of seven, which included six consecutive clean sheets.

TEAM NEWS

Dungannon Swifts: Dunne, Scott, Marron, Kelly, Dillon, Alves, Glenny, Wallace, Bigirimana, Junior, McAllister.

Subs: Henderson, Knowles, McBrien, Maguire, Smith, Mitchell, Anderson.

Larne: Ferguson, Ridley, Gallagher, Randall, Graham, Nolan, McEneff, Cosgrove, Bent, Lusty, Simpson.

Subs: Graham, Donnelly, McKendry, O'Connor, Magee, Millar, Moore.

Referee: Evan Boyce

FIRST HALF

10: No chances in the opening 10 minutes for either team with both looking to string passes together and work way up the pitch.

15: Sean McAllister gets a shot away which deflects dangerously off the crossbar and out for a corner, which comes to nothing.

18: Another bright move from Dungannon involving Steven Scott and McAllister ends with the latter rifling a cross into the box. Rohan Ferguson gets a strong hand and the ball is deflected for a corner.

19: GOAL: DUNGANNON SWIFTS (TIERNAN KELLY) – Kealan Dillon’s delivery into the Larne box causes chaos and Kelly is there to poke home his first Swifts goal from close range. First Larne goal conceded since August 19. 1-0.

22: GOAL: DUNGANNON SWIFTS (KEALAN DILLON) – Bad mistake from Ferguson in possession as Leo Alves nips in, feeds Dillon and his shot goes into an empty net via Chris Gallagher’s head. 2-0.

26: Sloppy again from Ferguson as he drills an attempted long ball straight to Alves. He feeds Dillon, who opts not to unleash a trademark shot and his pass towards Junior is collected by the Larne goalkeeper.

29: Another chance for Dungannon as McAllister whips in a cross which Junior beats Ferguson to first contact, but his shot hits the side netting.

34: Matty Lusty is played through by a brilliant ball from Jordan McEneff and as he tries to round Declan Dunne goes down. No penalty, but also no yellow card for diving either.

38: First yellow as Mark Randall flies into a challenge on Adam Glenny right beside the Dungannon dugout and moments later James Simpson is booked for a challenge on Gael Bigirimana.

45: Three minutes of added time.

45+1: Jordan McEneff unable to continue after picking up an injury with Conor McKendry coming on.

45+3: Dungannon almost grab a third on the stroke of half-time with another corner causing trouble, but Larne clear their lines.

HALF TIME: DUNGANNON SWIFTS 2 – 0 LARNE.

One change at the break for Larne with Benji Magee replacing James Simpson.

SECOND HALF

52: Steven Scott whips in a dangerous cross towards Junior, but Matt Ridley wins the duel and heads behind for a corner.

58: Huge chance for Larne to pull one back as Ridley wins first contact on a McKendry free-kick, but Dan Bent and Randall get in each other’s way while both trying to head home.

65: Notable change for Larne as Leroy Millar comes on to make his first Premiership appearance since April 2024, replacing Chris Gallagher.

66: Dungannon break quickly and McAllister finds himself with a chance from a narrowing angle – some Dungannon fans think it’s in but hits the side netting.

68: Junior breaks into the box and unleashes a shot which is easily saved by Ferguson.

77: Tiarnan O’Connor and Aaron Donnelly replace Matty Lusty and Mark Randall for Larne while James Knowles and Thomas Maguire on for Leo Alves and Kealan Dillon for the hosts.

90: Four minutes of added time.