Dungannon Swifts star scores first club goal as winning Irish League run continues against Larne
A quickfire first half double from Kelly and Kealan Dillon sealed a third straight league triumph for the Swifts and ended Larne’s unbeaten run of seven, which included six consecutive clean sheets.
Here’s the story of the match:
TEAM NEWS
Dungannon Swifts: Dunne, Scott, Marron, Kelly, Dillon, Alves, Glenny, Wallace, Bigirimana, Junior, McAllister.
Subs: Henderson, Knowles, McBrien, Maguire, Smith, Mitchell, Anderson.
Larne: Ferguson, Ridley, Gallagher, Randall, Graham, Nolan, McEneff, Cosgrove, Bent, Lusty, Simpson.
Subs: Graham, Donnelly, McKendry, O'Connor, Magee, Millar, Moore.
Referee: Evan Boyce
FIRST HALF
10: No chances in the opening 10 minutes for either team with both looking to string passes together and work way up the pitch.
15: Sean McAllister gets a shot away which deflects dangerously off the crossbar and out for a corner, which comes to nothing.
18: Another bright move from Dungannon involving Steven Scott and McAllister ends with the latter rifling a cross into the box. Rohan Ferguson gets a strong hand and the ball is deflected for a corner.
19: GOAL: DUNGANNON SWIFTS (TIERNAN KELLY) – Kealan Dillon’s delivery into the Larne box causes chaos and Kelly is there to poke home his first Swifts goal from close range. First Larne goal conceded since August 19. 1-0.
22: GOAL: DUNGANNON SWIFTS (KEALAN DILLON) – Bad mistake from Ferguson in possession as Leo Alves nips in, feeds Dillon and his shot goes into an empty net via Chris Gallagher’s head. 2-0.
26: Sloppy again from Ferguson as he drills an attempted long ball straight to Alves. He feeds Dillon, who opts not to unleash a trademark shot and his pass towards Junior is collected by the Larne goalkeeper.
29: Another chance for Dungannon as McAllister whips in a cross which Junior beats Ferguson to first contact, but his shot hits the side netting.
34: Matty Lusty is played through by a brilliant ball from Jordan McEneff and as he tries to round Declan Dunne goes down. No penalty, but also no yellow card for diving either.
38: First yellow as Mark Randall flies into a challenge on Adam Glenny right beside the Dungannon dugout and moments later James Simpson is booked for a challenge on Gael Bigirimana.
45: Three minutes of added time.
45+1: Jordan McEneff unable to continue after picking up an injury with Conor McKendry coming on.
45+3: Dungannon almost grab a third on the stroke of half-time with another corner causing trouble, but Larne clear their lines.
HALF TIME: DUNGANNON SWIFTS 2 – 0 LARNE.
One change at the break for Larne with Benji Magee replacing James Simpson.
SECOND HALF
52: Steven Scott whips in a dangerous cross towards Junior, but Matt Ridley wins the duel and heads behind for a corner.
58: Huge chance for Larne to pull one back as Ridley wins first contact on a McKendry free-kick, but Dan Bent and Randall get in each other’s way while both trying to head home.
65: Notable change for Larne as Leroy Millar comes on to make his first Premiership appearance since April 2024, replacing Chris Gallagher.
66: Dungannon break quickly and McAllister finds himself with a chance from a narrowing angle – some Dungannon fans think it’s in but hits the side netting.
68: Junior breaks into the box and unleashes a shot which is easily saved by Ferguson.
77: Tiarnan O’Connor and Aaron Donnelly replace Matty Lusty and Mark Randall for Larne while James Knowles and Thomas Maguire on for Leo Alves and Kealan Dillon for the hosts.
90: Four minutes of added time.
FULL TIME: DUNGANNON SWIFTS 2 – 0 LARNE.