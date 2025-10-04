Dungannon Swifts star scores first club goal as winning Irish League run continues against Larne

Johnny Morton
By Johnny Morton

Sports Journalist

Published 4th Oct 2025, 16:55 BST
Dungannon Swifts midfielder Tiernan Kelly scored his first club goal as Rodney McAree’s men continued winning ways with a 2-0 home triumph over Larne.

A quickfire first half double from Kelly and Kealan Dillon sealed a third straight league triumph for the Swifts and ended Larne’s unbeaten run of seven, which included six consecutive clean sheets.

Here’s the story of the match:

TEAM NEWS

Dungannon's Tiernan Kelly scored his first club goal on Saturday. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)placeholder image
Dungannon's Tiernan Kelly scored his first club goal on Saturday. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Dungannon Swifts: Dunne, Scott, Marron, Kelly, Dillon, Alves, Glenny, Wallace, Bigirimana, Junior, McAllister.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Subs: Henderson, Knowles, McBrien, Maguire, Smith, Mitchell, Anderson.

Larne: Ferguson, Ridley, Gallagher, Randall, Graham, Nolan, McEneff, Cosgrove, Bent, Lusty, Simpson.

Subs: Graham, Donnelly, McKendry, O'Connor, Magee, Millar, Moore.

Referee: Evan Boyce

FIRST HALF

10: No chances in the opening 10 minutes for either team with both looking to string passes together and work way up the pitch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

15: Sean McAllister gets a shot away which deflects dangerously off the crossbar and out for a corner, which comes to nothing.

18: Another bright move from Dungannon involving Steven Scott and McAllister ends with the latter rifling a cross into the box. Rohan Ferguson gets a strong hand and the ball is deflected for a corner.

19: GOAL: DUNGANNON SWIFTS (TIERNAN KELLY) – Kealan Dillon’s delivery into the Larne box causes chaos and Kelly is there to poke home his first Swifts goal from close range. First Larne goal conceded since August 19. 1-0.

22: GOAL: DUNGANNON SWIFTS (KEALAN DILLON) – Bad mistake from Ferguson in possession as Leo Alves nips in, feeds Dillon and his shot goes into an empty net via Chris Gallagher’s head. 2-0.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

26: Sloppy again from Ferguson as he drills an attempted long ball straight to Alves. He feeds Dillon, who opts not to unleash a trademark shot and his pass towards Junior is collected by the Larne goalkeeper.

29: Another chance for Dungannon as McAllister whips in a cross which Junior beats Ferguson to first contact, but his shot hits the side netting.

34: Matty Lusty is played through by a brilliant ball from Jordan McEneff and as he tries to round Declan Dunne goes down. No penalty, but also no yellow card for diving either.

38: First yellow as Mark Randall flies into a challenge on Adam Glenny right beside the Dungannon dugout and moments later James Simpson is booked for a challenge on Gael Bigirimana.

45: Three minutes of added time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

45+1: Jordan McEneff unable to continue after picking up an injury with Conor McKendry coming on.

45+3: Dungannon almost grab a third on the stroke of half-time with another corner causing trouble, but Larne clear their lines.

HALF TIME: DUNGANNON SWIFTS 2 – 0 LARNE.

One change at the break for Larne with Benji Magee replacing James Simpson.

SECOND HALF

52: Steven Scott whips in a dangerous cross towards Junior, but Matt Ridley wins the duel and heads behind for a corner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

58: Huge chance for Larne to pull one back as Ridley wins first contact on a McKendry free-kick, but Dan Bent and Randall get in each other’s way while both trying to head home.

65: Notable change for Larne as Leroy Millar comes on to make his first Premiership appearance since April 2024, replacing Chris Gallagher.

66: Dungannon break quickly and McAllister finds himself with a chance from a narrowing angle – some Dungannon fans think it’s in but hits the side netting.

68: Junior breaks into the box and unleashes a shot which is easily saved by Ferguson.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

77: Tiarnan O’Connor and Aaron Donnelly replace Matty Lusty and Mark Randall for Larne while James Knowles and Thomas Maguire on for Leo Alves and Kealan Dillon for the hosts.

90: Four minutes of added time.

FULL TIME: DUNGANNON SWIFTS 2 – 0 LARNE.

Related topics:Larne
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice