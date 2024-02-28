Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 24-year-old arrived at the County Tyrone outfit from Larne last summer and having recovered from an injury which kept him sidelined for two months between mid-November and January, Maguire has been in fine form.

His weekend strike against former club Cliftonville, who he spent over three years on the books of after returning from Rotherham in 2018, was Maguire’s third in seven matches, adding to goals in recent cup defeats to Portadown and Ballyclare Comrades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With this one contributing to a winning effort which moved Dungannon up to ninth – just four points behind seventh-placed Carrick Rangers in the race for a European play-off spot – Maguire hopes to carry his form into the business end of this season.

Thomas Maguire in action against Cliftonville's Patrick Burns during Saturday's game at Stangmore Park, Dungannon. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

"I want to score in every game I play in,” he said. “It doesn't matter who it's against I'm just happy to have got another goal.

"I worked hard to get back fit and thankfully I'm fit now and feeling better every game. I came to play and I'm playing so I'm really happy. I love it here and hopefully we can kick on."

McAree’s men have performed admirably against the Premiership's top-half teams this season, taking points off all six, including a memorable victory over title-chasing Linfield at Windsor Park last month while they’ve drawn twice with current leaders Larne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday’s triumph brought their tally to 14 points from 16 matches versus the country’s best – they’ve collected 17 in 14 games against their fellow bottom-half rivals – and Maguire says they’ll continue to search for consistency in order to achieve larger goals.

"I think in a way we've underachieved against teams in and around us and then really stepped our game up going into the matches against the top-six,” he added. “I think it's something we need to work on because it's brilliant but we also need to make sure we can beat the teams that are around us.

"Who knows where we could end up if we're able to find the balance and keep the consistency going against both the top and bottom six.

"We go into every game with the same mindset of wanting to win. We've shown this season that we can beat any team on our day and we just need to kick on now and hopefully our good play and form can continue."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maguire has helped Dungannon amass an impressive 51 team goals this season – a number which can only be bettered by Cliftonville (70), Linfield (67), Larne and Glentoran (both 61) – with McAree possessing an array of attacking talent.

Matthew Lusty, who has been out since breaking his collarbone in December, and Ben Gallagher have both netted nine times in the league while even defenders have been getting in on the action with Dean Curry contributing four – no centre-back has more.

With Rhyss Campbell continuing to make his recovery from long-term injury, Andrew Mitchell arriving in January and teenager Tomas Galvin also chipping in with four goals, Dungannon have plenty of firepower.

"We work hard in training and everyone gives their all every session,” said Maguire. “Thankfully it's paying off and we just need to find that consistency and who knows where it could take us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad