Dungannon Swifts’ latest recruit Andrew Mitchell says he’s returning to a club where he “enjoyed my best times so far” and is hoping to be just as successful in his second stint.

The 29-year-old rejoined the County Tyrone outfit earlier this week from Coleraine having enjoyed a three-year spell at Stangmore Park between 2014 and 2017.

Mitchell netted 26 goals in all competitions during the 2016/17 season, including 25 in the league which ensured he was the Premiership’s top marksman, before moving on to Glenavon, Glentoran and the Bannsiders.

Current manager Rodney McAree was also first team boss during that fruitful period for Mitchell and says he played a big part in his return.

Andrew Mitchell enjoyed the best goalscoring form of his career to date during a spell at Dungannon Swifts between 2014-2017. PIC: John McVitty/Presseye

"A big factor in me coming back was Rodney, the backroom staff and people around the place,” he told the club’s media channel. “It’s somewhere where I enjoyed my football most and I think it’s somewhere where I can come back and do well.

"The fans were always very good to me when I was here originally and always very vocal in their support. That’s something that drives players on and gives them that extra edge. Hopefully I’ll be able to get out there on Saturday and see them again.

"My first spell here was very successful and I think that was down to the players that I had around me at the time and the management staff for showing the faith in me. It wasn’t just down to me but was about the collective.

"We’ve a talented bunch of players here and throughout the course of the season I’ve been watching them – there’s undoubted talent there and I believe together as a team the goals and victories will come.”

It’s also a move closer to home for Mitchell, who balances his football career with a full-time job as a teacher and a young family, and he said the switch back to Dungannon was one that makes sense.

"This move makes sense for me and my family to be close to home with my young son Luca and I need to be closer to him and my wife,” he added. “Dungannon isn’t far down the road from me, is a club that I love and a club that I enjoyed my best times at so far.

"Hopefully I’ll be able to bring him down to the games and he will be able to follow from now on.”