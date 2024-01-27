Dungannon Swifts stun Linfield 'after 30 attempts' as Rodney McAree's week goes from 'garbage' to glory
Having suffered a 5-2 defeat to second-tier Portadown on Tuesday in the Mid-Ulster Senior Cup final, the Swifts were flying high at Windsor Park thanks to a memorable afternoon and goals from Gael Bigirimana and Dean Curry for the visitors.
Linfield broke the deadlock off Matthew Clarke on 51 minutes but Swifts goalkeeper Declan Dunne saved Kyle McClean’s spot-kick before the hour mark and it was 1-1 soon after off Bigirimana.
Curry had scored the final goal in the midweek final but it proved of little value on the night. It was a different story in Belfast as the Swifts moved in front off Curry’s goal and finished on top.
Respected statistician Marshall Gillespie posted on social media after full-time: “After 30 attempts Dungannon Swifts defeat Linfield in a league game at Windsor Park!!”.
"We probably make it a little bit more difficult for ourselves whenever we go a goal behind,” said McAree following the game on BBC Radio Ulster’s Sportsound. "I thought in the first half we were well-organised, we were well-drilled and we restricted Linfield and we probably frustrated them. That was the plan - try to stay in the game for as long as you can.
"You worry a little bit whenever we concede in the second half because so many times this season we've maybe folded or we've conceded two or three after it.
"Decky's save from the penalty kick - superb. And the response that the lads give...the commitment and the effort they showed from the first minute to the last minute was exceptional.
"I think we probably deserved the win.
"Whenever you come here you have to be brave for me, for how we try to play the game. There's no point in us playing everywhere else the way we try to play and come here and be fearful.
"The last time we came here we were actually 3-1 up at half-time and we hadn't played at all (4-3 defeat last December). Today I think we showed composure.
"Gael Bigirimana...he's been exceptional for us in terms of his experience, his know-how and his understanding and communication with the younger players as well. He's been a big plus for us.
"We probably haven't conceded as many sloppy goals, we've tried to build belief since we've come back into the club and since we've started working with the players. Gradually you can see them improving, understanding what we're asking them to do and we've probably been more organised.
"Christopher Hegarty coming back in these past few weeks as well in terms of his know-how. He only lasted an hour today...but he gave everything that he had, even having his experience around younger players too is massive.
"We've just improved our understanding and our belief and know that if we do concede we've have to try and stay in the game for longer spells and give ourselves more opportunities of getting results like today."