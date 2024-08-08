Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

European nights will go down as some of the most special moments in Dylan Sloan’s career and he’s eager to play his part in creating Irish League history as Larne look to take one step closer to the UEFA Conference League group stages in tonight’s third qualifying round against FC Ballkani.

Having arrived at the Inver Reds in 2019 and progressed through the club’s scholarship programme, Sloan made his maiden European appearance on the biggest stage of all last season, starting in both legs as Tiernan Lynch’s side suffered narrow Champions League defeat to Finland’s HJK Helsinki.

The 20-year-old has developed into a key member of Larne’s squad which have now won back-to-back Irish League titles and progressed further in Europe than ever before, but they’re always searching for more and are now just four matches – or two ties – away from scaling heights never before accomplished in the Premiership.

Tonight’s first leg at the Fadil Vokrri Stadium in Pristina marks Larne’s second trip to Kosovo in 12 months after they were knocked out at the second round stage by an impressive Ballkani outfit last season.

The likes of Albion Rrahmani and Nazmi Gripshi, who caused so much trouble in 2023, have since moved onto pastures new and unlike previous opponents RFS, Ballkani are yet to start their league campaign.

Sloan savours every moment on the continental stage and admits Larne are striving to breakthrough into the group stages – an achievement which would bank them at least €2,940,000.

"It's great playing in Europe,” he said. “One of my proudest moments was making my debut in the Champions League last season and those are moments that will stick with you for life.

"They are big moments and it's a big step up from the Irish League. It's different football and you're playing teams that are much sharper and quicker on the ball.

"Most of the teams you get drawn against are halfway through a season and it's really tough, especially when we only have four weeks to prepare for it.

"It's a massive advantage (coming into Europe halfway through the season). If you look at the RFS game, they were about 20 games through and you can have all the friendlies you want, but having competitive matches is different and you could see how much sharper and quicker they were."

Sloan also believes that the first team to make that historic European step could help bring the Irish League to another level.

"Hopefully we can get through into the next round and the aim is to get into the group stages,” he added. “It's a big task but hopefully we can do it.

"It would take us to the next level and puts the Irish League on the map a bit more. I think other teams in the Irish League will be rooting for us and we'd be the same for them. It would be a massive step up for Irish League football.