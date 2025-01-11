Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dylan Sloan celebrated securing his long-term future at Larne with a spot on the scoresheet in Friday’s Premiership victory over Cliftonville.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old made it two goals in as many games for the Inver Park outfit by finding the net in a 2-0 home success to follow on from his midweek goal against Crusaders.

"Tuesday was my first goal in about a year or so and now I've scored again so that will get my confidence up," Sloan told BBC Sport NI. "Performance-wise, I thought we did well in some ways and we had to dig deep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Cliftonville had decent possession during the game, but I thought we controlled it off the ball as well so hopefully we can kick on from here."

Dylan Sloan celebrates his Larne goal in front of the fans on Friday night at Inver Park against Cliftonville. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Larne, back-to-back winners of the Irish League senior crown, moved up to fifth in the top-flight table before Saturday’s fixtures as they continue to adjust to a Premiership backlog of games due to European commitments.

"We've been lacking quality at times the last couple of months but we have scored five in the month of January so far so we will just have to take that onto the next game,” said Sloan. "We have a lot of games in hand and we have to realistically go into those and win all of them if we want to win the league for the third time in a row.

"Linfield are well ahead so we still have a lot to do but hopefully we can catch them."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sloan arrived at Larne as a 16-year-old on the Scholarship Programme.