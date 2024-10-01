Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Goals from the versatile Charlie Lindsay and hot-shot striker David Fisher helped Glentoran book their place in round two of the BetMcLean Cup - but they were made to work for the 2-0 victory over Dergview at the Oval.

Having won only once in their previous five matches, it was a welcome victory for manager Declan Devine and his Glens troops, although it was far from impressive stuff ahead of Friday night’s ‘Big Two’ clash with Linfield at Windsor Park.

Lindsay was one of seven changes made by manager Devine following a forgettable scoreless home draw with Glenavon at the weekend.

But the victory wasn’t secured until the final seconds when substitute Fisher displayed his predatory instincts, much to the relief of the home fans.

Glentoran manager Declan Devine. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Glentoran got off to the perfect start, scoring after only 10 minutes.

It was defender Daniel Amos who was the architect of the goal, picking out Lindsay with a wonderful pass and the former Rangers man kept a cool head to flick the ball past goalkeeper Dylan Doherty.

Buoyed by the early breakthrough, the Glens should really have increased their advantage three minutes later when Finley Thorndike produced a breathtaking mazy solo dash that took him past numerous challenges, only for his finish to let him down, shooting into the side-netting.

Managed by former Northern Ireland international winger Ivan Sproule, Dergview had to wait to close on the half-hour before mounting an attack at the other end.

Defender Shaun McDermott got up above everyone else to meet a free-kick from skipper Neil Fielding, but his header sailed into the gloves of rookie goalkeeper Andrew Mills.

Urged on the by sparse crowd, the home team went looking for a second goal before half-time, only for Jay Donnelly to hoof a Djar Parfitt cross over the top before the striker blasted a 20-yard free-kick into the Dergview defensive wall after he had been hauled down by Gareth Falconer.

It was Sproule’s men that came within inches of levelling just after the restart when Sean McCarron tried his luck with an audacious 30-yard free-kick that Mills was relieved to see flash just over.

Glentoran fans were then claiming a penalty kick when Jordan Jenkins appeared to be bundled over by shot-stopper Doherty, but referee Michael McKenna wasn’t interested.

The home team should have put the tie to bed on 67 minutes. Substitute James Singleton produced a peach of a cross from the left, finding Parfitt, whose low shot was somehow kept out by the diving Doherty.

But the Glens were let off the hook right on the final whistle when Bobby Sweeney’s shot was beaten away by Mills only for Dale Maxwell to prod home the rebound. As Sproule’s team set off to celebrate, referee McKenna ruled out the effort for offside.