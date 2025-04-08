Kascie Weir heads off to celebrate her goal in Northern Ireland's UEFA Women's Nations League success over Romania at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park. (Photo by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

Kascie Weir’s first-ever senior international strike set Northern Ireland on the path to a win at Windsor Park over Romania across the UEFA Women’s Nations League.

Teenager Weir was on hand to convert after eight minutes at the National Football Stadium in Belfast to cap a slick Northern Ireland team move with Keri Halliday delivering the assist.

The 1-0 victory to close Northern Ireland’s double-header date with Romania has cut the gap on Group B1 leaders Poland to just three points following the latter’s 1-1 draw with Bosnia & Herzegovina.

"I think it was successful from our point of view," Northern Ireland senior women’s manager Tanya Oxtoby told BBC Sport NI. "We knew it was going to be tougher than people maybe expected.

"I think the other results in the group have shown it's a really tight race and there are no easy games...so to get a result at home, I'm ecstatic."

Victory arrived following a 1-1 draw away from home last Friday in Romania.

"I asked for a little bit more resilience in the defensive third," said Oxtoby. "We knew Romania would create chances in the way that they play.

"I said 'defend for your lives' and I think we did tonight.

"A clean sheet and no defeat, that's the motto...I give the defenders a lot of credit and the kids were sensational.

"Keri (Halliday) to Kascie (Weir) for the goal is something we have been working on, so I'm really pleased for them that they have got reward for that."

NORTHERN IRELAND: Burns, McKenna, Mason, Caldwell, Holloway, Hamilton, McPartlan, Andrews, Halliday, Weir, Magill.

Subs: Harvey-Clifford, Norney, Burrows, Johnson, Sweetlove, Kerr, Furness, Scofield, McDaniel, Maxwell, Wade, Wilson.

ROMANIA: Paraluta, Nicoara, Stanclu, Ficzay, Gerard, Vatafu, Bortan, Balaceanu, Olar, Carp, Ciolacu.