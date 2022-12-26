In an enthralling festive ‘Big Two’ derby shoot-out – played in front of a sell-out crowd – it was David Healy’s boys who held their nerve when it mattered.

The 2-1 result means David Healy’s title-holders are now unbeaten in 13, while their opponents have won only once in their last nine games – little wonder they were booed off at the finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both sides were happy with an opening sparring session, without either being able to deliver a telling blow.

Eetu Vertainen and Linfield enjoying the moment following his last-gasp goal in Boxing Day derby delight over Glentoran

Chris Shields produced a most delicious pass to pick out the long-striding Cammy Palmer roaring through the middle only for Luke McCullough to whip the ball off the midfielder’s toe.

The Glens retaliated with Bobby Burns linking up with the Donnelly brothers – Jay and Ruaidhri – before the latter picked up Terry Devlin, whose low shot fizzed just inches past the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glens goalkeeper Aaron McCarey was fortunate not to be penalised on 24 minutes when he picked up a backpass when under pressure but referee Raymond Crangle wasn’t convinced.

The Blues put their foot on the gas as the half progressed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The enigmatic Joel Cooper gobbled up a pass from Jimmy Callacher and, after drifting past Paddy McClean’s challenge, he could only screw his shot wide.

But the Blues had better luck five minutes before the interval. Impressive Palmer cleverly cut the ball back to Vertainen and, after side-stepping McClean, the big defender was left with little option but to haul down the big Finn inside the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shields confidently did the needful from the spot.

The Blues threatened again seconds after the restart. Cooper picked up a long free-kick from goalkeeper Chris Johns and, after spinning past Kane not once but twice, he could only blast his across the face of the goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Glens were level on 54 minutes. It was McClean who showed great determination to get past the challenges of Vertainen and Shields before drilling in a great cross that was met by Jay Donnelly and his header looped past Johns.

If McClean was fortunate to stay on the pitch earlier on, Daniel Finlayson – already on a yellow card -- was let off the hook before the hour when he appeared to flatten Bobby Burns 25 yards out - Crangle adamant the defender got a touch on the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finlayson’’s cross from the right was then mopped up by Rhys Marshall, with Robbie McDaid ready to pounce.

McClean’s thunderbolt just inched over the top before Cooper cut in from the right to test McCarey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Vertainen earned the Blues the Boxing Day bragging rights on 90 minutes.

He latched on to a cute flick from substitute Chris McKee and, after taking a touch, hammered an unstoppable shot into the top corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

PREMIERSHIP: Larne 0 Carrick Rangers 0, Coleraine 2 Ballymena United 0, Crusaders 3 Cliftonville 0, Dungannon Swifts 2 Newry City 0, Glenavon

2 Portadown 1, Glentoran 1 Linfield 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad