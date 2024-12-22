Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Robbie McDaid admits it’s “hard to describe” the emotion of making his Linfield return after 672 days out of action following an injury nightmare and praised everyone associated with the Blues for helping him get through what has been a tough time on both professional and personal fronts.

The 28-year-old suffered a serious knee injury while playing against Carrick Rangers in February 2023, which came just seven months into his Windsor Park career following a move from Glentoran, and then sustained another issue which further extended his time on the sidelines.

McDaid was introduced to a warm reception on Saturday, making his comeback as a substitute in a 1-0 victory over Glenavon which extended Linfield’s advantage at the Premiership summit to 13 points.

"It was very long and that was probably the most nervous I've ever been coming onto a football pitch,” he told the club’s media channel. “It was surreal.

Linfield's Robbie McDaid makes his return to action. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"It has been tough and a long old journey but that's hopefully the next step of it and I'm trying to get match fit and help the boys where I can.

"It's hard to describe to be honest. The last two years have been horrendous both professionally and personally.

"You get flashbacks of the days gone by, the lonely days, tough days, but to be able to get back on the pitch and help the boys who have helped me the whole way through...without that changing room, the staff, the board and the fans, I genuinely don't know where I'd be.

"It has been a tough old road but that was great (getting on)."

While consistency has eluded most teams in the Premiership this season, Linfield have been the exception in terms of results, winning their last four on the trot and seven of the last eight – a sole blemish coming with a 1-0 defeat to rivals Glentoran last month.

David Healy’s side have lost out three times to the Glens this term, twice in the league alongside BetMcLean Cup elimination, and will be seeking revenge at a sold-out Oval on Boxing Day.

"Going to The Oval is never easy and coming off the back of three poor results for ourselves we have to go and prove a point and hopefully send the fans home happy,” added McDaid. “It'll be difficult but we're coming off a good run and hopefully we can keep that going and get three points.

"We feel the pain (of three defeats) in there just as much as anyone else and it's never nice losing to your biggest rivals. We have to put that to bed somewhat...of course you have it in the back of your mind and there's a lot of stake, but you have to take it one game at a time as cliche as that sounds.