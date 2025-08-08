Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree will be determined to have another stellar campaign at Stangmore Park

After an historic Irish Cup victory, qualifying for Europe and finishing in the top-six for the first time last season – Dungannon Swifts now have the enviable task of trying to reach those heights yet again.

The men from County Tyrone had the campaign of their lives last time out – and whilst their European campaign ended with a sore extra-time loss to Vaduz from Liechtenstein – they did lift the Charity Shield after edging out Linfield on penalty-kicks.

Expectation levels at the Swifts have risen since their stellar campaign but rather than feel that weight, boss Rodney McAree says he and his squad are looking at it positively.

"We know it’s going to be tough to emulate last season but it’s a challenge we will embrace,” he said.

"I’ll be honest, I don’t know if we’ll do as well as all the teams in the league have improved but we will certainly take belief from last season.

"There are no easy games in this league and Bangor will join us in the top-flight. They have good players, they are well-supported and will do everything they can to maintain their Premiership status.

"We will be looking to maintain our momentum from last season...but on the flip side we know we can easily fall on a bad run of results.

"It’s a competitive league and it’s great to see so many teams now go full-time...it would be great if we all could but it’s just about trying to do our best.”

The Swifts have recruited to their squad as Tiernan Kelly (Loughgall), Peter Maguire (Ballinamallard United), Sean McAllister (unattached), Darragh McBrien (Linfield) and Mal Smith (Crusaders) have all been drafted in.

However, there has been a significant departure following John McGovern’s high-profile move to League of Ireland side Shamrock Rovers.

McAree stated: “I have loved pre-season...we had some good competitive games and the Charity Shield win.

"We also played Larne in a behind-closed-doors friendly and the European fixtures will hopefully stand us in good stead.

"The biggest strength in our squad is the togetherness – last year especially.

"We’ve obviously lost the likes of John, Grant Hutchinson and Dean Curry but I think we’ve replaced them well.

"They all have good characters, there’s a hunger there and youthfulness.

"We are still looking and if the right player comes along then we will do our best to make it happen.

"However, we want that individual to be better or can add to what we already have here.

"We aren’t panicking just yet as there’s still around three or four weeks of the window left.”

McAree’s troops start their campaign against reigning champions Linfield at Windsor Park.

The Blues lost last year’s talisman Joel Cooper to Coleraine but McAree remarked how there’s still enough firepower within Linfield’s ranks to pose problems.

"The opening weekend fixture was nice,” he joked.

"Linfield look hungry, fit and dangerous even though they lost Joel.