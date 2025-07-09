Kenny Bruce has sold his 50% stake at Larne

Larne have confirmed that Kenny Bruce has sold his 50% stake in the east Antrim side.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The update brings the curtain down on Bruce’s near-eight year ownership of the club after originally seizing control in September 2017.

His time in charge yielded historic success for the Inver Reds as they gained promotion from the Championship, before winning back-to-back top flight titles in 2023 and 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also became the first team from Northern Ireland to qualify for the group stage of a European competition last season.

His 50% stake has been bought by Nick Giannotti and Eric Perez of Redball Global FC, who Larne say have “deep experience” in international football and sports business.

Mr Giannotti is an entrepreneur and sports investor known for his work in developing innovative football projects across Europe. With a track record in strategic growth and club development, Giannotti is expected to bring a wealth of expertise in building sustainable success on and off the pitch.

Meanwhile, Mr Perez is a sports executive with leadership experience, including founding and guiding professional sports organizations in the UK and North America across multiple sporting codes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welcoming Redball to the club, Kenny Bruce said: “I have always said that when it came time to hand over my shareholding in the club it would be to people who could give Larne FC a competitive edge moving forward and I am firmly of the belief this is the case.

“Since the moment our conversations began, both Nick and Eric have been an absolute pleasure to work with throughout the due diligence and legal process.

“Neither are strangers to football in this part of the world and I am confident they will bring immense value to Larne FC in the years ahead, with their drive and professional experience.”

Mr Giannotti has this to say on behalf of Redball Global FC: “We want to thank Kenny for all of his dedication to Larne. The club is in a strong position because of him, and his investments in infrastructure.