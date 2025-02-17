​Glenavon’s “energy and athleticism” in the midfield engine room proved a driving force for boss Paddy McLaughlin behind the commanding weekend win over Cliftonville.

​Not even Stephen McGuinness’ added-time goal to deny an excellent three-man Lurgan Blues backline a clean sheet could take the shine off the 3-1 success McLaughlin viewed as “a perfect afternoon”.

Michael O’Connor’s angled drive broke the deadlock and a second-half penalty kick by David McDaid pushed Glenavon clear by 3-0.

The hosts’ second goal arrived when Jack Malone displayed desire to burst into the box before a delicate but brave lob to cap Sean Carlin’s superb vision from deep. It marked just one highlight by the pair, with Isaac Baird’s full-throttle performance completing a midfield of impressive moments so central to Glenavon success.

Jack Malone (left) and Isaac Baird played key roles in Glenavon's weekend win over Cliftonville. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

“They complement each other really well,” said McLaughlin. “Sean just keeps getting better and stronger and growing, he's only new, he needs time to settle in but he's showing signs of how good he is.

“Jack Malone has always been one of our top performers and Isaac Baird...it's brilliant to see him coming back after such a bad injury.

“Putting the three of them together was brilliant for us to have that option...the energy and athleticism of all three and they like to interchange.

“It's only one game and they've good players breathing down their necks.

“The set-up Cliftonville played in the Irish Cup game gave us a bit of trouble so we changed personnel for a bit of running power.

“It worked well for us...if you lose the game it didn't work but because we won then it did.

“The three boys in the middle of the park were a big part of it..the running power and ability to close the likes of Rory Hale was vital.

“I think we dominated that middle of the park.

“A perfect afternoon...to get three points against a good Cliftonville side, three good goals and a good performance.

“The boys performed really well, played in the right areas at the right times and defended brilliantly...both ends of the pitch we were very strong.

“Defensively we nullified a really good Cliftonville side.

“All-in-all a brilliant day for us, brilliant three points and a good performance.”

McLaughlin picked out the collective energy as a key part of his progress since arriving last November.

"That's been key to what we've done well - the energy levels of the players and the fitness levels and the desire levels,” said the Glenavon boss. “It's important that we win the ball back quickly.

"You don't sit in against good sides as they'll just pick you off eventually.

“They showed that in abundance today...Cliftonville are probably starting to tire after such a busy schedule and our boys are fresh enough.

“We had a lot of control and when things broke down we looked secure and locked things down really quickly.