English club 'part company' with former Linfield and Glentoran manager after eight months in role

Former Glentoran and Linfield manager Warren Feeney has departed his position as Weymouth boss after eight months in the role.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Feeney, who enjoyed a successful playing career which started at Leeds United and included earning 46 Northern Ireland caps, was appointed by the English club in December after what they described as a “thorough selection process”.

They sat bottom of National League South and Feeney ultimately couldn’t direct them out of relegation trouble, dropping into the Southern League Premier Division ahead of this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feeney’s Weymouth won only one of their opening five matches with his final match in charge coming in Monday’s 3-0 defeat to Wimborne where former Northern Ireland international Josh McQuoid scored.

Former Glentoran manager Warren Feeney has departed Weymouth. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

With the club sitting 18th in the 22-team division, Weymouth announced they’ve parted company with Feeney, wishing him well for the future.

"Weymouth Football Club can confirm that we have parted company with Warren Feeney as First Team Manager,” the club posted in a statement. “We would like to place on record our thanks to Warren for his efforts during his time with the club, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

“A follow-up statement regarding the First Team Manager position will be issued in due course.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feeney guided Glentoran into a Co Antrim Shield final, where they were defeated by Larne, and his last match turned out to be a 3-0 home defeat to Loughgall in March 2024 – a result which left the East Belfast side sitting fifth in the Premiership.

He was named as David Jeffrey’s successor at Linfield in 2014 and departed Windsor Park in October 2015.

Feeney has also held managerial positions at Newport County, Ards, Pirin Blagoevgrad and Welling United.

His role prior to joining Weymouth was serving as head coach at Soccer Universities Orlando.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have to thank the board and everyone associated with the club for helping this happen; Weymouth is where I want to be,” Feeney told the club’s website after his December appointment. “I’ve known about Weymouth since my playing days at Bournemouth, and this club is a sleeping giant as far as I’m concerned.

"The size of the club attracted me here. Ex-teammates of mine have spoken very highly of the club to me.

"The fans were also a huge part in my decision. You only need to look back last week after we beat Yeovil, and the support that was on display. Now, it’s up to us to put smiles back on their faces.

"To win games (is my philosophy). That’s what it will always be. You may hear coaches talk about playing football a certain way, but that’s now who I am. There is no right or wrong for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad