Enniskillen Rangers to retire shirt in honour of Michael Kerr's 'amazing contribution' after tragic passing

Enniskillen Rangers have confirmed they’ll retire the club’s number three shirt in honour of the “amazing contribution” made by former player and manager Michael Kerr following his tragic passing in June.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kerr achieved significant success throughout his football career, spending time as a player at Enniskillen Town United, Ballinamallard United, Monaghan United and Enniskillen Rangers before moving into management.

He took over at Rangers and enjoyed a trophy-laden spell, leading the club to three Mercer League titles, five Kennedy Cups and four Irish Junior Cups, including winning the prestigious competition on three consecutive occasions between 2016/17 and 2018/19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerr stepped down in 2021 but his success continued, winning the Mulhern Cup as a player, and was appointed Rangers manager once again ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Michael Kerr led Enniskillen Rangers to four Irish Junior Cup crowns. (Photo by Philip Magowan/PressEye)

Tributes poured in from around Northern Ireland and beyond following the announcement of Kerr’s death earlier this summer with the 40-year-old remembered as a “gentleman of the highest order”.

For the first time in club history, Enniskillen Rangers have confirmed they’ll retire Kerr’s shirt in a presentation ahead of Saturday’s fixture against Ballinamallard United Reserves which will be attended by his wife Donna and family.

"Enniskillen Rangers FC has decided to retire the Number 3 shirt in honour of Michael whose sudden and unexpected passing is still sorely felt within the club to which he had devoted the largest part of his footballing life,” the club posted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The decision was made in consultation with Donna and her family, marking the first time in the club's history that such an honour has been officially bestowed upon an individual.

"The Number 3 shirt will now be officially retired for all First Team games, recognising Michael's amazing contribution and the profound impact he had on his teammates, colleagues and supporters at Rangers.

“The club will present the Number 3 shirt to Donna and her family fifteen minutes before the kick off at tomorrow's (Saturday) home fixture with Ballinamallard United Reserves (Presentation 1.45 pm/kick off 2 pm).