Eoin Bradley wants top flight stay as he weighs up next move

The 38-year-old admitted he was disappointed that his time at Coleraine had come to an end.

But the striker said he he had nothing but fond memories from his two spells with the Bannsiders and added it is "just one of those things".

“I have had hundreds of messages from people connected to the club but I realise I can’t go on forever and that’s life,” 'Skinner' told the club website.

Eoin Bradley admitted he was disappointed to leave Coleraine but added he hopes to stay in the Premiership

“To be honest, I thought I was staying on and I still feel good enough to play but Oran has always given younger players a chance and we have the likes of Matthew Shevlin and Kirk McLaughlin at the club who could play for the next ten years.

“The new signings give Oran a host of options and I might not have played as much as I would’ve liked anyway.

“Of course, I’m disappointed to leave but nobody has died and I’ll be keeping in touch with everyone.

“I have made friends for life at the club and I’m sure that strong bond will continue.

“I was treated well by the Board, staff, players and fans, and it was a very successful time as we won the Irish Cup, League Cup and played in Europe.

“It’s just one of those things where it didn’t work out but I have nothing but fond memories of my time at the club and there were no fall-outs with anybody or anything like that.

“I’ve had three or four phone calls from different clubs but I’m going away next week for a wee break and I’ll think about all that then.