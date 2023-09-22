Ethan Devine nets brace but Dungannon Swifts held to draw by Newry City after late Adam Carroll strike
Newry took an early lead through Ciaran O’Connor in the 14th minute as the former Glentoran midfielder netted a second Premiership goal of the season with a stunning first-time effort from distance which sailed over Swifts stopper Conor Mitchell.
They weren’t ahead for long though as Rodney McAree’s men responded barely two minutes later through summer signing Devine, who registered his first goal since arriving at the County Tyrone club from Linfield by heading home Niall Owens’ pinpoint cross.
The Owens-Devine combination almost struck once again but the latter couldn’t make clean contact with the wing-back’s cross despite his best efforts.
Devine did grab his second of the evening just before the break with another header, this time converting from a Thomas Maguire delivery to send Dungannon into half-time with a one-goal advantage.
Carroll popped up in the 86th minute to head in from a corner and substitute Brian Healy was only denied a dramatic late Newry winner by the woodwork from a narrow angle.
Dungannon have now only lost one of their last five Premiership matches, which includes draws with Coleraine and Glentoran, as the positive signs for the Stangmore Park outfit continue.
It’s a crucial point for Newry with Carroll’s late goal breaking a losing run of four games.