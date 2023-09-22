News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%

Ethan Devine nets brace but Dungannon Swifts held to draw by Newry City after late Adam Carroll strike

Adam Carroll struck late to secure a point for Newry City against Dungannon Swifts in a dramatic 2-2 draw after Ethan Devine had netted a brace for the visitors.
By Johnny Morton
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 21:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 21:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Newry took an early lead through Ciaran O’Connor in the 14th minute as the former Glentoran midfielder netted a second Premiership goal of the season with a stunning first-time effort from distance which sailed over Swifts stopper Conor Mitchell.

They weren’t ahead for long though as Rodney McAree’s men responded barely two minutes later through summer signing Devine, who registered his first goal since arriving at the County Tyrone club from Linfield by heading home Niall Owens’ pinpoint cross.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Owens-Devine combination almost struck once again but the latter couldn’t make clean contact with the wing-back’s cross despite his best efforts.

Dungannon Swifts striker Ethan Devine netted twice for his side in the first-half. PIC: INPHO/Stephen HamiltonDungannon Swifts striker Ethan Devine netted twice for his side in the first-half. PIC: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton
Dungannon Swifts striker Ethan Devine netted twice for his side in the first-half. PIC: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton
Most Popular

Devine did grab his second of the evening just before the break with another header, this time converting from a Thomas Maguire delivery to send Dungannon into half-time with a one-goal advantage.

Carroll popped up in the 86th minute to head in from a corner and substitute Brian Healy was only denied a dramatic late Newry winner by the woodwork from a narrow angle.

Dungannon have now only lost one of their last five Premiership matches, which includes draws with Coleraine and Glentoran, as the positive signs for the Stangmore Park outfit continue.

It’s a crucial point for Newry with Carroll’s late goal breaking a losing run of four games.

Related topics:PremiershipAdam CarrollGlentoran