Linfield's Ethan McGee celebrates his goal against Institute. PIC: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

The 21-year-old was one of the headline transfers in the recent window and has started life with the Blues in fine fashion, producing a superb performance as David Healy’s side got back on track with a 3-0 win against fellow Premiership contenders Cliftonville last month and it was his first-half volley at the Brandywell that helped settle any potential cup nerves.

Despite his age, McGee is already vastly experienced at Irish League level having played over 100 times for the Swifts and Healy has been able to make use of his versatility, deploying him in both defence and midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has started in eight consecutive matches which he’s been available for – McGee was cup-tied for the Blues’ BetMcLean Cup semi-final triumph over his former club – and already became a fan favourite.

His goal, combined with second-half strikes from Matthew Fitzpatrick and Kirk Millar, has set up a semi-final encounter with ‘Big Two’ rivals Glentoran later this month, which will be McGee’s first taste of the derby.

"I'm enjoying it - I really do love it,” he told the club’s media channel. “The fans, players and everyone at the club have been great with me.

"I'm delighted to be here. I want to give 100% for the club and that's what I want to continue to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We knew it was going to be difficult coming here (to Institute) but all the boys stood up to the test really well. I scored myself and that settled us and then we came out in the second-half and got two early enough goals which really helped us.

"It's massive (facing Glentoran). That's going to be a massive test for us and we have to keep playing the way we have been and hopefully get into the next round and get a bit of silverware."

Linfield’s first chance for silverware this season will come in Sunday’s BetMcLean Cup final against Championship outfit Portadown at Windsor Park, but McGee will only to be able to watch on having played for Dungannon in competition wins over Newington, Cliftonville and Newry City.

"I can't play in it - I'm heartbroken about that!" he added. “Our attitude has to be spot on this week...everybody in training has to be right at it.