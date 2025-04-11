Euan East admits staying at Linfield 'was my number one choice' and is hungry for more after winning first Irish League title
East joined the Blues from Queen of the South on Deadline Day of the 2023 summer transfer window and quickly developed into a fan favourite at Windsor Park, racking up 53 Premiership appearances to date.
The 24-year-old had been linked with a number of clubs in recent days, including Coleraine, with his contract due to expire this summer but he has now put pen to paper on a new one-year extension which keeps him in South Belfast until the end of next season.
East played a key role for David Healy’s side as they reclaimed the Gibson Cup with six matches to spare and currently hold a mammoth 25-point advantage at the summit heading into a weekend clash against Dungannon Swifts.
"This was always right up there for my first choice,” East told the club’s media channel. “My family are back home so it was a thought in my head, but I weighed up everything and I'm happy with my decision to stay here.
"This was my number one choice and I'm delighted.
"I have missed a couple of games but I've played the majority of them.
"I've been happy with my contribution and we've been consistent as a team.
"A lot of us have played our part...when I dropped out other boys came in. I'm delighted with the season and the reward we've got at the end of it."
East celebrated lifting the first league crown of his career last weekend after Linfield’s 2-1 win over Glentoran and is now set to get a maiden taste of Champions League football this summer.
Having experienced the atmosphere of Saturday’s celebrations, East admits it has given him a hunger for more.
"It was brilliant,” he added. “That was my first title in football and now I have got a taste of that I want to do it again.
"That's the aim to go next season and try to win as much as we can because that's pretty special."
