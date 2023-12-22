Euan East and Rhys Annett help Linfield maintain Premiership's top spot for Christmas with win over Coleraine

A second-half double whammy from Linfield’s Euan East and Rhys Annett sent out another message of title intent at Windsor Park with a 2-0 victory over Coleraine.

David Healy’s Blues may be grossly under strength, but they keep churning out vital results – the latest one keeping them at the top of the Premiership table.

It also keeps Linfield in the best possible shape for Boxing Day’s Big Two derby showdown with Glentoran.

If the first half was a mundane, uneventful affair, the Blues came to life after the turnaround with East breaking the deadlock before Annett nicked his fourth goal in three games. Substitute Andy Mitchell pulled one back for Coleraine late on.

Linfield’s Rhys Annett pictured after scoring his team's second goal. PIC: Arthur Allison/PacemakerPress.

Again, the size of the crowd was affected by the public transport 24-hour strike which meant only around 100 visiting fans occupied the North Stand.

Due to Linfield’s chronic injury pile-up, manager Healy was forced to hand 17-year-old Aodhan Doherty his first starting slot.

And, it was the youngster who carved out the first opening after only three minutes when he took off on a penetrating run on the left before flashing over a brilliant cross that Matthew Fitzpatrick was only inches away from converting.

After that early scare, the Bannsiders began to impose themselves on the game.

Defender Dean Jarvis tried his luck with a speculative effort from distance before Conor McKendry caused Blues goalkeeper Chris Johns a scary moment.

The diminutive midfielder appeared to heading away from goal before trying an audacious shot on the turn that landed on the roof of the netting with Johns totally beaten.

Healy’s men took a grip in midfield as the half progressed and with Doherty and Kirk Millar probing on the flanks, the chances began to come.

Just after the half-hour, defender Euan East picked out the unmarked Matthew Clarke on the left and, when he drilled in a sublime cross, 19-year-old striker Rhys Annett could only volley over the crossbar – a let-off for the Bannsiders.

The visitors then had goalkeeper Gareth Deane to thank for keeping the scores level at the break.

Clarke’s clever short corner routine picked out the impressive Doherty, whose stinging low drive was pawed clear by the former Blues shot-stopper and, when the rebound fell to Fitzpatrick, he could only lift his shot over the top.

Coleraine stormed from the traps after the restart and really should have been in front inside 30 seconds.

Dean Jarvis’ delivery from the left was met by Andy Scott and his cracking drive cannoned back off the crossbar, much to the relief of Johns.

The Blues responded with Annett and Clarke combining on the left with the defender’s cross falling for Doherty, whose shot with his unaccustomed right boot drifted wide.

And, the Blues went close again on 57 minutes. Doherty was again involved, slipping a pass to Annett, who took a touch before his thumping drive fizzed just over the crossbar.

Healy’s men at last broke the deadlock on 65 minutes. Clarke’s pin-point corner kick from the right was met by the former Queen of the South man and his flicked header flashed past a stranded Deane.

The home crowd erupted five minutes later. Another Clarke corner caused mayhem in the visiting defence and Annett was perfectly placed to ram home the second.

Linfield were almost out of sight 11 minutes from time when another lightning move on the left resulted in Kyle McClean picking out Fitzpatrick, only to see his bullet header tipped over the bar by Deane.