Linfield ace Euan East says it was a “no-brainer” to commit his immediate future to the club after signing a contract extension which will keep the Scottish defender at Windsor Park until the summer of 2025.

The 23-year-old joined the Blues on Deadline Day last summer and quickly became a fan favourite with his exceptional performances helping David Healy’s side open up a four-point gap at the Premiership’s summit.

Having progressed through St Mirren’s academy, East enjoyed spells at Johnstone Burgh, Queen’s Park, Albion Rovers and Queen of the South before arriving in Belfast.

The centre-back has made 19 Premiership appearances this season and also helped Linfield progress to the BetMcLean Cup final, where they’ll face Championship outfit Portadown next month.

Euan East celebrates signing a new contract at Linfield. PIC: Linfield FC

"I’m delighted,” East told the club’s media channel. “I’m looking forward to the end of this season and going into next season.

"Everything has been brilliant since I got here. I’ve loved everything about the players, the staff and the fans, so it was a no-brainer really to sign.

"It’s always nice to hear when the fans like you. When you’re putting in performances you don’t really think about it – you just go out to play and when that comes it’s a nice bonus.

"There’s still a fair bit to go. We’re in a good position. If you’d have been told at the start of the season that this is where we’d be then you’d have taken it, but we want to kick on and win everything we’re in. Hopefully we’re sitting at the end of the season with a few trophies.”