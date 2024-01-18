Euan East says it was 'no-brainer' to sign new Linfield contract with silverware success top of his agenda
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 23-year-old joined the Blues on Deadline Day last summer and quickly became a fan favourite with his exceptional performances helping David Healy’s side open up a four-point gap at the Premiership’s summit.
Having progressed through St Mirren’s academy, East enjoyed spells at Johnstone Burgh, Queen’s Park, Albion Rovers and Queen of the South before arriving in Belfast.
The centre-back has made 19 Premiership appearances this season and also helped Linfield progress to the BetMcLean Cup final, where they’ll face Championship outfit Portadown next month.
"I’m delighted,” East told the club’s media channel. “I’m looking forward to the end of this season and going into next season.
"Everything has been brilliant since I got here. I’ve loved everything about the players, the staff and the fans, so it was a no-brainer really to sign.
"It’s always nice to hear when the fans like you. When you’re putting in performances you don’t really think about it – you just go out to play and when that comes it’s a nice bonus.
"There’s still a fair bit to go. We’re in a good position. If you’d have been told at the start of the season that this is where we’d be then you’d have taken it, but we want to kick on and win everything we’re in. Hopefully we’re sitting at the end of the season with a few trophies.”
Manager Healy added: "We're delighted to be able to keep Euan at the club for another season as he signs a new contract. Euan has been an important player for us this season and he has settled in really well with the rest of the squad following his arrival at the start of the season."