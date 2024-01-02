David Healy’s Linfield sit four points clear at the top of the table following a crucial 1-0 win over Crusaders at Seaview.

Euan East scores on the turn under pressure from Crusaders' Josh Robinson during Seaview success for Linfield that opened up a four-point lead at the head of the Sports Direct Premiership table. (Photo by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker)

It wasn’t a game that will live long in the memory but Euan East’s first-half goal just before the interval proved decisive.

The victory helped put a little bit of daylight between the Blues and defending champions Larne, with Cliftonville also biting at their heels.

Healy’s men enjoyed a great festive period – and they have started the new year in the same rich vein of form.

After the early sparring, it was Crusaders who had the first sniff at goal. Ross Clarke did well on the right before drilling in a low cross that was hoofed over his own crossbar by Ben Hall.

It helped breathe a little belief into the Crues attack.

On 19 minutes, Clarke’s corner-kick was helped on by Billy Joe Burns who found Paul Heatley and his thumping low drive appeared to be arrowing into the bottom corner until Chris Johns pawed to safety.

Heatley then tried his luck with another shot from distance four minutes later.

This time Jordan Forsythe’s long throw-in found the little striker, but this time Johns got down smartly to gather at the post.

After that, it was the Blues who began to ask questions at the other end.

They almost took the lead just on the half-hour mark when Matthew Clarke’s cross ricocheted to Kirk Millar, whose low drive was brilliantly cleared off the line by defender Josh Robinson.

But the home fans were celebrating just seconds before the interval.

Clarke’s corner-kick caused mayhem in the home defence and when the ball fell to East with his back to goal, he swivelled to blast home from close range.

Crusaders attempted to repair the damage after the restart with Burns lofting in a deep cross from the right that just eluded the boot of fellow defender Daniel Larmour.

Seconds later, Clarke delivered a great cross from the right that looked destined for the lanky Jordan Owens but Johns managed to pluck the ball off the striker’s head.

Healy decided to spice things up in attack by introducing Chris McKee for Rhys Annett, with the latter having picked up a needless booking.

The Northern Ireland under 21 international almost made an instant impact with a clever run that beat the Crues’ offside trap but, with Matthew Fitzpatrick free in the middle, his cross could only find the gloves of Tuffey.

East had the chance to wrap it up for the visitors three minutes from time when Clarke’s corner-kick landed on his trusty left boot but he could only lash over the top.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Burns, Weir (Lowry, 68), Forsythe, O’Rourke, Owens (Lecky, 68), Larmour, Heatley, Robinson, Clarke (Kennedy, 85), Anderson (Teelan, 85).

Subs (not used): Williamson, Boyd, James.

LINFIELD: Johns, Finlayson, East, Millar (McBrien, 68), McClean, Hall, Clarke, Mulgrew, Fitzpatrick, Annett (McKee, 60), Archer.

Subs (not used): Walsh, Newberry, McBrien, McKay, Doherty, Graham.