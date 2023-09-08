Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brown was forced off with a twisted ankle early on in Thursday’s 4-2 loss to Slovenia, with his replacement Cathcart then withdrawn in the 76th minute with a groin problem.

With Dan Ballard having missed that fixture with an ankle problem, O’Neill’s defensive resources could be stretched to the limit in Astana.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While O’Neill has Eoin Toal and Brodie Spencer in the squad, Paddy McNair is a regular in defence for Middlesbrough and Southampton midfielder Shea Charles dropped into the back four at times in Ljubljana.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland’s Ciaron Brown and Craig Cathcart are out of Sunday's Euro 2024 qualifier with Kazakhstan