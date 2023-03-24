It was not a spectacular performance from Northern Ireland but O’Neill’s only concern was to collect three points at the start of the Group H campaign and to that extent it was job done last night.

Bolton striker Charles made the difference, scoring in either half to break his international duck on the night of his 14th cap, albeit this only being his second start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When a player is playing club football in League One as Dion is, the international stage is a step up and when you step up its important that you prove yourself and you score,” O’Neill said.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill applauds the travelling support after last night's 2-0 Euro 2024 qualifying victory over San Marino in Serravalle. Picture: William Cherry/Presseye

“I thought he was terrific. He was how I’ve seen him playing for his club, he’s all-action and a nightmare to defend. He’s constantly working and I’m delighted he got the two goals.”

The 27-year-old, who has worked his way back up the divisions since being released by Blackpool almost a decade ago, has scored 18 in 42 this term for Wanderers. Northern Ireland must hope he can be the natural goalscorer they have been looking for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve never had that player certainly playing in the Premier League hitting double figures,” O’Neill added.

“You go back to when David (Healy) was scoring regularly and Kyle (Lafferty) at times, they were scoring at international level when they maybe weren’t scoring for their clubs or playing regularly. They’re all situations we’ve had to deal with.

“Dion as a striker is maybe making up for lost time. He spent four years out of the Football League and he had to come from a long way back to get to where he is now and he looks like a player who is determined to to get everything out of his career going forward.”

O’Neill has seemed relaxed in the build-up to his first game in charge of the side since November 2019, but equally he has been determined to make sure nothing stopped his side from earning three points against minnows San Marino.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The performance was far from perfect, but O’Neill got what he wanted on his return to the helm.