Europa Conference: Irish League clubs find out their opponents

The Bannsiders, who famously dumped NK Maribor out of last year's tournament, will face FK Velez from Bosnia and Herzegovina with the frist leg away from home.

Glentoran who were beaten by Scottish side Motherwell last year, are off to Wales to take on The New Saints with the home leg at the Oval first.

And Larne, making their first ever European appearance, also face a trip to Wales as they were paired with Bala Town with the second leg at Inver Park.

Ties will be played on 8 and 15 July.

