Europa Conference League: Clubs find out their groupings ahead of draw

The Danske Bank Premiership sides have been put into their pots narrowing down their possible opponents to four teams.

The Bannsiders, who have been seeded, will either play FK Velez from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Mons Calpe Sports Club from Gibraltar, Birkirkara from Malta or Swift Hesperange from Luxembourg.

Glentroran, who are unseeded, will play either Stjarnan FC from Iceland, The New Saints from Wales, Gzira United from Malta or Europa FC from Gibraltar.

The draw will take place on Tuesday

Larne making their first ever appearance in Europe, will play either FH Hafnarfjardar from Iceland, Slask Wroclaw from Poland, KI Klaksvik from the Faroe Islands or Bala Town from Wales.

The draw will take place at 13:00 CET tomorrow.