European experience has given Dungannon Swifts 'hunger and desire' for more as Rodney McAree gives view on key decision

While Dungannon Swifts’ European adventure ended in Conference League heartbreak after extra-time defeat to Vaduz at Solitude, Rodney McAree insists the overwhelming feeling is one of pride – and says the experience has given his squad “hunger and desire” for more.

Back on the continental stage for the first time since 2007, Dungannon collected their maiden away victory in Liechtenstein last week and for long stretches of the second-leg looked to be on track for a dream third qualifying round showdown with Dutch giants AZ.

Even after the Swifts had been reduced to 10-men on the stroke of half-time following Tiernan Kelly’s dismissal, they continued to show determination and held on to the 79th minute before Mats Hammerich drew Vaduz level across the tie in Belfast.

Further goals from Mischa Eberhard and Nicolas Hasler in the dying seconds of each half in extra-time ultimately secured progression for the visitors, but McAree praised the effort of the entire club for getting the reigning Irish Cup champions to this point – and hopes it won’t be long before they’re back.

"I'm massively proud, we have to be proud,” he told the club’s media channel. “Everybody within the dressing room, from Decky Dunne as number one the whole way through to Ernie Whittle, John Smyton, the doc and everybody involved, they've all worked extremely hard over these two games and over pre-season.

"They've done themselves proud, their family proud and the league proud. They've certainly done me and the club proud.

"To see the crowd we bring here tonight is massively pleasing and the support they show us at the end of the match is heart-warming.

"It gives you a little bit of hunger and desire to be involved on this stage more often. We certainly don't want to be waiting another 17 years. We're disappointed we lost the game but the effort we showed was tremendous.

"It's been a different pre-season for us but it has been enjoyable. Now we are looking forward to the start of the season and we can't wait to pit our wits against the rest of the league and see how we get on."

Kelly was controversially shown a straight red card by referee Kristoffer Karlsson following a collision with German midfielder Luca Mack as the pair competed in the air.

The decision left Dungannon facing an uphill task, despite holding an aggregate advantage at the time, and McAree was left questioning if the call was a correct one.

"I'm not overly sure if it is a sending off...if the referee has got it right then fair play,” he added. “It's one of those decisions which you need to make sure you've got right because it's an uphill task for us at that stage.