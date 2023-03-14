The Lurgan Blues had more total shots and attempts on target than their hosts at the weekend with goals from Conor McCloskey and Matthew Fitzpatrick ensuring Glenavon finish the campaign unbeaten against The Oval outfit in three meetings (two wins, one draw).

That result means Glentoran have only won one of their last five in all competitions following a superb start to life under McAree and while they are guaranteed to finish in the top-six, the former Coleraine boss says European progression is the very least his talented squad should be achieving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This club needs European football,” he said. “European football is the minimum requirement.

Glentoran manager Rodney McAree

“We have an owner and a board of directors who demand European football. We made it difficult for ourselves last year and we once again are making things extremely difficult.

"There were a few truths thrown out (after the Glenavon loss). The players who wanted to take it on board will take it on board, but others will look for excuses and others will look for others to blame instead of looking at themselves.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McAree has called on his players to show more hunger in their fight to achieve that goal, which starts by taking on a Ballymena side at The Oval that have won three of 14 away league games this season.

Dungannon Swifts are the only team to score fewer in the current campaign on their travels (8) than the Sky Blues (11).

“The players now need to show more hunger,” he added. “We need leaders and leadership in the dressing room and do more for this club in terms of pushing it forward.

“It’s a collective thing – if the management and players are not doing their job well enough, then they’ll be replaced – that’s just the nature of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad