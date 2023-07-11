European Nights: From watching matches at Parkhead as a kid to playing against Celtic in the Champions League

23 July, 2013: Celtic 2 (Ambrose (16), Samaras (70) – 0 Cliftonville

While the result didn’t go Cliftonville’s way against Scottish champions Celtic during their 2013 Champions League second-round qualifier at Parkhead, the experience of playing in a stadium that he visited as a child will always remain with goalkeeper Conor Devlin.

Carrying a 3-0 deficit into the second-leg after defeat at Solitude the previous week, the writing was already on the wall for the Reds in terms of progression, but that didn’t mean Tommy Breslin’s men weren’t going to enjoy the occasion.

Conor Devlin makes a fine save from a James Forrest shot at Celtic Park. PIC: Rob Hardie/ Presseye

They more than did themselves proud by limiting the Hoops to only two goals – they’d netted 92 in 38 league games the previous season – with Efe Ambrose and Georgios Samaras getting their names on the scoresheet in Glasgow.

It was a surreal feeling for Devlin walking out in front of almost 30,000 spectators when he’d been in the crowd years prior, but also for his father, who would take him across the Irish Sea to watch their team.

Devlin won two Premiership titles during his time with Cliftonville before helping Larne reach the top-flight, but memories like waving to family in the stands are the ones that will stick with him most.

"Most of my memories from football are off the field things and I remember after the game at Parkhead that all of the Reds fans had stayed behind long after the game had finished and we came back out and were waving to our families,” he said. “Having my dad and some good friends there watching made it extra special.

"A fair few Cliftonville fans are Celtic supporters too and having them travel in their numbers was amazing.

"It was definitely surreal, especially for my dad who used to bring me across. I know a lot of his friends and people from our area were there who would have went across to those games on the buses and boats back then."

Devlin arrived at Cliftonville from Longford in the summer of 2012 having spent time in Manchester United’s academy and also enjoyed spells with Hartlepool and Brentford before returning home.

With aspirations of making it back across the water, the former Northern Ireland youth international knew playing against Celtic could act like an audition for a potential move.

"At that stage of my career I still had aspirations to play in England or Scotland, so I was going there as a showcase too with other clubs watching to see what I could do,” he added. “As much as we went over as a team to enjoy it, I wanted to show that I could compete at that level.

"I was looking back at some football things a few weeks ago and I came across some videos from it.

"I did ok that night so I was happy with my performance. I do remember in the home game though that I wasn't very good at all! I was a bit raging about that but the game at Parkhead I did well.

"We did well as a team and there were a few instances in the game where we put together great strings of play and if anyone remembers how we played at the Reds it was all about passing, moving and attacking.

"I do think they took the foot off the gas towards the end! Boycey (Liam Boyce) had one that went pretty close and I remember him saying to Efe Ambrose 'you just couldn't let us get one?!'. It was a very special experience."

European football and the financial reward that comes with it remains crucial for Irish League clubs, often dictating the budget for transfers and improvements that can be made the following season and beyond.

That pressure can be a heavy burden to carry during the final weeks of a long campaign and Devlin has experience of not just fighting for the title, but also having to come through a play-off in 2015/16 against Glentoran to make it into the Europa League.

"When I think back to when we were winning the league compared to fighting for Europe, there was probably more pressure on just getting into Europe than winning the league,” he said. “It's huge financially for any club and it can more or less make or break the season after too.

"It definitely plays a huge part in the pressure of the end of the league. You're fighting for those positions and it doesn't really cross your mind at that stage that you'll be getting a trip and game somewhere - it's all about getting there.

"The trips were always extra special and most of the things I remember about my Irish League career are those trips and things off the pitch, even things like meals, stories we'd tell and things that happened on trips. Those are really special memories I'll always have."

Devlin’s former club Larne are preparing to make their Champions League debut against HJK Helsinki on Wednesday evening and having been there from the start of this project, the 31-year-old knows how special an occasion it will be for everyone involved.

"Larne did so well last season and playing in the Champions League is a phenomenal achievement for them and for the town,” he added. “It'll do so much to put Larne on the map and bring in so many new eyes to see what they've done over the last number of years and what Kenny (Bruce), Tiernan (Lynch) and the Larne community have done.