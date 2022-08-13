Evan McLaughlin's brace seals deserved win for Coleraine

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Derry City player struck twice just after the half hour mark to put the Bannsiders in front against an out-of-sorts Reds side who toiled against their opponents in the baking Showgrounds sun.

Ryan Curran gave them hope as he pulled one back 12 minutes into the second half.

But an equaliser never materialised as Jamie Glackin sealed the win for the hosts deep into stoppage time.

Evan McLaughlin celebrates his second goal of the game against Cliftonville

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a fast start with Coleraine new boy Evan McLaughlin forcing Fynn Talley into a smart stop at his near post inside two minutes.

Levi Ives curled a free kick wide before Glackin tried his luck from the edge of the box, but his low drive was inches wide of the post.

The heat was clearly taking its toll on the players.

Things did improve after the first drinks break with the hosts again looking the most likely to score.

And that they did just after the half hour mark as Josh Carson whipped cross was missed by Matthew Shevlin at the near post but McLaughlin picked up the loose ball at the back post before keeping his cool and firing past Talley.

The Reds keeper was called into action again minutes later to push a Carson drive around the post.

It went from bad to worse for the visitors 39 minutes as McLaughlin and Shevlin combined to win the ball back with the on-loan Derry City man racing past two defenders before slotting home.

It should have been 3-0 seconds later as Lee Lynch released Lyndon Kane, but he decided to pass with only Talley to beat and the chance was gone.

Paddy McLaughlin made three subs inside the first ten minutes of the second half and it made a difference as they reduced the arrears on 57 minutes.

Levi Ives' cross was headed home by Curran.

And McLaughlin's men came within a whisker of an equaliser on 65 minutes as Curran teed up Ronan Hale on the edge of the box, and his piledriver cannoned off the upright.

It was the Bannsiders' turn to hit the woodwork on 68 minutes as Jarvis' downward header from McLaughlin's corner clipped the far post.

The hosts hit the frame of the goal again two minutes later as Lynch's shot was deflected by Shevlin on to the bar.

As time ticked down McLaughlin went close to grabbing his hat-trick but his curling shot found the side netting.

Deep in injury time Ronan Hale scuffed a glorious opportunity wide of the far post after Ives' cross had found its way to him in the box.