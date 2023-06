Every match for the 2023/24 Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League as Warrenpoint Town start with trip to Moyola Park

Newcomers Rathfriland Rangers and Coagh United will start against Queens University and Portstewart respectively. Here is every match confirmed for the new season.

AUGUST

26: Armagh City vs Tobermore United, Limavady United vs Banbridge Town, Lisburn Distillery vs Ballymacash Rangers, Moyola Park vs Warrenpoint Town, Portstewart vs Coagh United, PSNI vs Dollingstown, Rathfriland Rangers vs Queens University.

Barry Gray's Warrenpoint Town start their Premier Intermediate League season with a trip to Moyola Park

SEPTEMBER

2: Ballymacash Rangers vs Armagh City, Banbridge Town, Lisburn Distillery, Coagh United vs Rathfriland Rangers, Dollingstown vs Limavady United, Queens University vs Moyola Park, Tobermore United vs Portstewart, Warrenpoint Town vs PSNI.

9: Armagh vs Rathfriland Rangers, Banbridge Town vs Dollingstown, Coagh United vs Warrenpoint Town, Limavady United vs Tobermore United, Lisburn Distillery vs Queens University, Moyola Park vs Portstewart, PSNI vs Ballymacash Rangers.

OCTOBER

7: Ballymacash Rangers vs Banbridge Town, Dollingstown vs Lisburn Distillery, Portstewart vs Armagh City, Queens University vs Coagh United, Rathfriland Rangers vs Moyola Park, Tobermore United vs PSNI, Warrenpoint Town vs Limavady United.

13: Armagh City vs Queens University, Ballymacash Rangers vs Moyola Park, Dollingstown vs Coagh United, Limavady United vs Portstewart, PSNI vs Rathfriland Rangers, Tobermore United vs Lisburn Distillery, Warrenpoint Town vs Banbridge Town.

21: Banbridge Town vs Armagh City, Coagh United vs Tobermore United, Lisburn Distillery vs PSNI, Moyola Park vs Limavady United, Portstewart vs Ballymacash Rangers, Queens University vs Dollingstown, Rathfriland Rangers vs Warrenpoint Town.

NOVEMBER

4: Armagh City vs Coagh United, Dollingstown vs Ballymacash Rangers, Limavady United vs PSNI, Moyola Park vs Banbridge Town, Queens University vs Portstewart, Rathfriland Rangers vs Lisburn Distillery, Warrenpoint Town vs Tobermore United.

11: Ballymacash Rangers vs Warrenpoint Town, Banbridge Town vs Queens University, Coagh United vs Moyola Park, Lisburn Distillery vs Limavady United, Portstewart vs Rathfriland Rangers, PSNI vs Armagh City, Tobermore United vs Dollingstown.

DECEMBER

2: Armagh City vs Dollingstown, Ballymacash Rangers vs Coagh United, Banbridge Town vs PSNI, Limavady United vs Rathfriland Rangers, Moyola Park vs Lisburn Distillery, Portstewart vs Warrenpoint Town, Queens University vs Tobermore United.

9: Coagh United vs Limavady United, Dollingstown vs Moyola Park, Lisburn Distillery vs Armagh City, PSNI vs Portstewart, Rathfriland Rangers vs Banbridge Town, Tobermore United vs Ballymacash Rangers, Warrenpoint Town vs Queens University.

16: Armagh City vs Moyola Park, Ballymacash Rangers vs Rathfriland Rangers, Coagh United vs PSNI, Portstewart vs Lisburn Distillery, Queens University vs Limavady United, Tobermore United vs Banbridge Town, Warrenpoint Town vs Dollingstown.

23: Banbridge Town vs Coagh United, Dollingstown vs Portstewart, Limavady United vs Armagh City, Lisburn Distillery vs Warrenpoint Town, Moyola Park vs PSNI, Queens University vs Ballymacash Rangers, Rathfriland Rangers vs Tobermore United.

JANUARY

1: Ballymacash Rangers vs Limavady United, Coagh United vs Lisburn Distillery, Portstewart vs Banbridge Town, PSNI vs Queens University, Rathfriland Rangers vs Dollingstown, Tobermore United vs Moyola Park, Warrenpoint Town vs Armagh City.

6: Armagh City vs Ballymacash Rangers, Banbridge Town vs Rathfriland Rangers, Dollingstown vs Tobermore United, Limavady United vs Lisburn Distillery, Moyola Park vs Coagh United, Portstewart vs PSNI, Queens University vs Warrenpoint Town.

13: Ballymacash Rangers vs Tobermore United, Coagh United vs Portstewart, Dollingstown vs Armagh City, Lisburn Distillery vs Banbridge Town, Moyola Park vs Queens University, PSNI vs Limavady United, Warrenpoint Town Rathfriland Rangers.

27: Armagh City vs PSNI, Banbridge Town vs Moyola Park, Coagh United vs Ballymacash Rangers, Portstewart vs Dollingstown, Queens University vs Lisburn Distillery, Rathfriland Rangers vs Limavady United, Tobermore United vs Warrenpoint Town.

FEBRUARY

3: Armagh City vs Portstewart, Dollingstown vs PSNI, Limavady United vs Ballymacash Rangers, Lisburn Distillery vs Rathfriland Rangers, Moyola Park vs Tobermore United, Queens University vs Banbridge Town, Warrenpoint Town vs Coagh United.

10: Ballymacash Rangers vs Dollingstown, Banbridge Town vs Portstewart, Limavady United vs Warrenpoint Town, Lisburn Distillery vs Coagh United, PSNI vs Moyola Park, Rathfriland Rangers vs Armagh City, Tobermore United vs Queens University.

24: Armagh City vs Banbridge Town, Coagh United vs Queens University, Dollingstown vs Rathfriland Rangers, Moyola Park vs Ballymacash Rangers, Portstewart vs Limavady United, PSNI vs Tobermore United, Warrenpoint Town vs Lisburn Distillery.

MARCH

2: Ballymacash Rangers vs Portstewart, Banbridge Town vs WarrenpointTown, Limavady United vs Dollingstown, Lisburn Distillery vs Moyola Park, Queens University vs Armagh City, Rathfriland Rangers vs PSNI, Tobermore United vs Coagh United.

16: Armagh City vs Limavady United, Ballymacash Rangers vs Queens University, Coagh United vs Banbridge Town, Dollingstown vs Warrenpoint Town, Moyola Park vs Rathfriland Rangers, Portstewart vs Tobermore United, PSNI vs Lisburn Distillery.

23: Banbridge Town vs Ballymacash Rangers, Limavady United vs Moyola Park, Lisburn Distillery vs Dollingstown, Queens University vs PSNI, Rathfriland Rangers vs Coagh United, Tobermore United vs Armagh City, Warrenpoint Town vs Portstewart.

APRIL

6: Armagh City vs Warrenpoint Town, Ballymacash Rangers vs Lisburn Distillery, Coagh United vs Dollingstown, Limavady United vs Queens University, Portstewart vs Moyola Park, PSNI vs Banbridge Town, Tobermore United vs Rathfriland Rangers.

13: Banbridge Town vs Limavady United, Dollingstown vs Queens University, Lisburn Distillery vs Tobermore United, Moyola Park vs Armagh City, PSNI vs Coagh United, Rathfriland Rangers vs Portstewart, Warrenpoint Town vs Ballymacash Rangers.

20: Ballymacash Rangers vs PSNI, Coagh United vs Armagh City, Dollingstown vs Banbridge Town, Lisburn Distillery vs Portstewart, Queens University vs Rathfriland Rangers, Tobermore United vs Limavady United, Warrenpoint Town vs Moyola Park.

