Every new Irish League kit that has been released ahead of the 2023/24 season so far - which one is the best?

It’s a topic that tends to dominate pre-season chat between rival fans as clubs release their respective playing kits ahead of a new campaign, but which fresh Irish League look is your favourite?
By Johnny Morton
Published 19th Jul 2023, 16:53 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 17:01 BST

Have a scan through our gallery of all the kits released so far and let us know which kit you think is the best!

Linfield's summer signing Matthew Fitzpatrick was the first to model the new Blues home kit for the 2023/24 season

1. Linfield - Home Kit

Linfield's summer signing Matthew Fitzpatrick was the first to model the new Blues home kit for the 2023/24 season Photo: Pacemaker Press

This is the new away kit that David Healy's side will be wearing on their travels this season

2. Linfield - Away Kit

This is the new away kit that David Healy's side will be wearing on their travels this season Photo: Linfield FC

The Glens will be running out at The Oval in this kit during the upcoming season

3. Glentoran - Home Kit

The Glens will be running out at The Oval in this kit during the upcoming season Photo: Glentoran FC

Glentoran have brought out this kit as their away strip for the upcoming season

4. Glentoran - Away Kit

Glentoran have brought out this kit as their away strip for the upcoming season Photo: Glentoran FC

