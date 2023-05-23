Every summer incoming at each Premiership club ahead of the 2023/24 season

Premiership clubs have already been busy in the summer transfer market bringing in reinforcements ahead of the 2023/24 season, but sometimes it can be hard to track of who has done what...that’s where we come in!
Throughout the summer, we will continue to update this gallery with every incoming at each top-flight club as they happen – consider this your one-stop shop for everything transfer-related.
Here are all the deals that have been announced so far.
1. James Teelan (Crusaders, two-year contract)
Crusaders moved early to bring in winger James Teelan from Newry City. The 20-year-old scored 10 goals in the 2022/23 Premiership campaign to help the Showgrounds outfit maintain their top-flight status after winning the Championship the previous year. Photo: Crusaders FC
2. Lloyd Anderson (Crusaders, three-year contract)
Lloyd Anderson left Seaview as a teenager but has now returned to Crusaders following an impressive season with Carrick Rangers. Photo: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press
3. Jordan Williamson (Crusaders, three-year contract)
Another player returning to Crusaders is goalkeeper Jordan Williamson, who helped Ballymena United reach the 2022/23 Irish Cup final where they were beaten 4-0 by his new club at Windsor Park. Photo: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press
4. Mal Smith (Crusaders, two-year contract)
Glentoran youth product Mal Smith has penned a two-year deal at Crusaders. The 22-year-old made six Premiership appearances for the Glens last season. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker