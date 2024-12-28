Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

While admitting it’s exciting to see new emerging forces enter the Irish League transfer market - with Joel Cooper’s reported move to Coleraine dominating talk of late - former Premiership stars Stuart King and Steven Douglas both hold concerns about long-term sustainability as teams “chase the dream”.

The Bannsiders became the league’s fourth full-time club this summer, following in the footsteps of Glentoran, Larne and Linfield, while the likes of Ballymena United have also pulled off major transfer coups in recent windows, winning the race to sign Ben Kennedy, widely considered amongst the Premiership’s top talents, and former Derry City star Patrick McEleney.

With the recent announcement of new owner Henry Ross, who wants to turn Coleraine into “the leading club” in Northern Ireland’s top flight, it looks like a first significant statement of intent will be bringing Cooper to the Showgrounds.

The 28-year-old has helped Linfield open up a healthy advantage at the summit and could now benefit from a changing Irish League transfer dynamic with more suitors battling for the best players.

Steven Douglas celebrates winning the Premiership title alongside Peter Thompson, Jim Ervin and William Murphy in April 2011. (Photo by William Cherry/Presseye)

Douglas enjoyed a trophy-laden decade at Windsor Park before moving to Coleraine and while he understands why every team would want someone of Cooper’s calibre, the 47-year-old also has some long-term worry.

"Modern day football baffles the life out of me and the big thing is can they sustain that?" he said. “If they don't win the league, get to cup finals or get European football, where is the money coming from?

"Coleraine has always been up in the top-three attendances, even when I was there, but they definitely aren't bringing in enough money to sustain that.

"I just hope it doesn't go pear-shaped and ruin a load of clubs because that's what we don't need. Irish League football is taking off and we're getting better talent in it and the likes of Gavin Whyte are coming back from England. It's madness."

Earlier this month, Irish League statistician Marshall Gillespie published a comparison of Premiership attendances from last season to the current one and while Ballymena have enjoyed an average rise of 432 spectators at their home games, seven clubs have had drop-offs in differing ranges, including Larne (down 348, likely due to more Sunday matches) and Linfield.

The Blues still boast the league’s biggest average home attendance, bringing in just shy of 3,000 per match, while Glentoran and Coleraine make up the podium.

"The investment has improved everything but some of the clubs need to sort their facilities out big style,” said King. “There has been a lot of investment in clubs but until they get their stadium or infrastructure up to standard then it's not good enough.

"The investment, players and squads are phenomenal and some of the set-ups are so good. It's great being full-time and hopefully there's loads more investment to come, but it still worries me a wee bit.

"I don't think it's sustainable unless the investment keeps coming and that's my only concern. We don't get the crowds.

"We could have a full-time league if the crowds matched the wages, but at the minute some of the money floating about isn't sustainable compared to the crowds we're getting.

"If the crowds improved then the wages will hopefully tally with it. I don't think it's sustainable at the minute without investment."

There are many recent examples of financial concern in the League of Ireland with Dundalk, who qualified for the Europa League twice in the past decade including glamour ties against Arsenal in 2020, only saved from liquidation in September by a last-minute investment deal.

Reaching the promised land of the UEFA Conference League brings a huge financial windfall – Larne banked nearly £3million – but Douglas doesn’t want to see clubs getting into trouble while chasing riches.