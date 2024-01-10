Thomas Stewart has backed his former player Ben Wylie to thrive at Cliftonville after sealing an Irish League return with the Reds on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old started out in Linfield’s academy before making the move to Celtic in 2018 and spent five years with the Glasgow giants, during which time he also enjoyed a loan spell at Ballymena United.

He left Scotland last summer and linked up with ex-Blues and Larne striker Stewart in Sweden, where the 37-year-old manages fourth-tier outfit Ytterhogdals.

Former Dungannon Swifts star Michael O’Connor was also at the club as they staved off relegation with a 4-2 aggregate play-off victory over Umea and Wylie’s time in Sweden has helped set a platform for his move back home – one which Stewart has full confidence he’ll succeed with.

Thomas Stewart pictured with Ben Wylie (R) after signing the former Celtic youngster for Ytterhogdals. PIC: Thomas Stewart

"I'm delighted for him,” he said. “It's a great club for him to go to - an honest, hardworking club with good people in charge.

"Having Jim (Magilton) and Gerard (Lyttle) there is going to be good for him because they'll be the right type to put an arm round the shoulder and get the best out of Ben.

"He's oozing with talent and it was a strange one because I shouldn't have been able to get my hands on him at Ytterhogdal. He didn't really have the offers and I tried to pursue it because I knew the quality he had. Nobody was really looking for him and he'd fallen into the background, but I know I'm good at developing players and I've a good record with it.

"I always felt I could get the best out of Ben and get him back to his best. He's not back to his best yet and still has loads to come, which you'll see in the Irish League.”

Wylie had struggled with a number of knee injuries during his time at Celtic, but now back enjoying football once again, Stewart feels Jim Magilton can get the best out of the Northern Ireland youth international in their Premiership title charge.

“He made an impact in Sweden and did really well for me,” he added. “He started enjoying his football again and the main thing for me was getting him back to playing with a smile on his face and I honestly think you're going to see a great Ben Wylie in the Irish League and I wish him all the best with Cliftonville.

"I'm glad someone took the chance on him and I'm delighted Ben took the chance on me by coming out to Sweden when a lot of players wouldn't do it. He had the courage to come out and that's all you can ask.

"You reap the rewards and he came here for a few months to get his feet back into full-time football and get the hunger back. I'm looking forward to seeing his progression at the club. Hopefully he kicks on from here.